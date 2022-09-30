Read full article on original website
Learning Curve: Celebrating education through the years
KEARNEY, Neb. — As Kearney Public Schools celebrates 150 years of education, so much has changed since they first opened their doors. Carol Staab has more from KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf, as one thing that is a constant is a teacher’s desire to be in the classroom with their students.
Hastings College drops a pair of home games
HASTINGS, Neb. — After beating No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan on Friday, Hastings College hosted Jamestown and Ottawa on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos first lost to the Jimmies in three sets and then the Gee Gees in five sets, 3-2.
Pet of the Week: Morpheus
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Morpheus at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Morpheus was one of the dogs we got in from Texas and boy are we lucky! Morpheus is one of the sweetest and most loving dogs you'll ever meet! He does great with kids and other dogs! We took him to the Rett Syndrome Strollathon this past Saturday and he was amazing! He loves attention, but is perfectly happy just being by your side! He knows basic commands such as sit, here, and stay. He does a great job keeping his kennel clean and would make the perfect companion for any home! If you're interested in meeting Morpheus stop by the Shelter during our open hours! He would love to see you!
UNK sweeps NW Missouri State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK athletics:. Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 17 kills and sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney fought off two set points to sweep 10th-ranked Northwest Missouri State (-19, -25, -12) Friday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (17-1, 7-1) are in sole...
Pet Doc: Take a tour of Hilltop Pet Clinic's new location
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Hilltop Pet Clinic is outgrowing their current facility and will be moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th (formally Meadowlark Dental). Dr. Brandon Beebout gives a tour of the west end of the soon-to-be Hilltop Pet Clinic before it is remodeled. Hilltop Pet...
Hastings College Broncos improve to 5-1
HASTINGS, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Hastings College Athletics:. The Hastings College football team started fast and then let its defense finish off the 28-9 win over Briar Cliff on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Even though John Zamora was intercepted on his first pass of the...
Kearney man facing federal charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in serious injury
A Kearney man faces federal fentanyl distribution charges after this allegedly caused serious bodily injury to an individual. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. District Court with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. The indictment in the case says Hudson “knowingly and intentionally distributed...
