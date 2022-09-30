Read full article on original website
‘The Kings of the World,’ ‘Stuntwomen’ Triumph at Zurich Film Festival
The jury, led by Asghar Farhadi and featuring Clio Barnard, Daniel Dreifuss, Petra Volpe and Piodor Gustafsson, was taken with the coming-of-age drama about young friends living on the streets of Medellín, one that has triumphed at San Sebastian as well. Film Factory Entertainment handles sales. More from Variety.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Margot Robbie says police had to shut down 'Amsterdam' filming because the director never called 'cut'
Margot Robbie told "The Tonight Show" that the director David O. Russell refused to stop filming. The Pasadena, California, police department was forced to shut down production, she said. Christian Bale was acting right up until the authorities told the crew to stop, she added.
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman called older cast including Maggie Smith 'glorified extras' in surprising diary extract
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman says the older supporting cast were like extras rather than able to utilize their talents properly.
Ian McKellen Emerges From Giant Gold Egg to Reveal New Role as ‘Mother Goose’ in Pantomime Production
Ian McKellen, two-time Oscar nominee, Tony award-winner and recipient of a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, is set to appear in a pantomime production of “Mother Goose” this winter. McKellen announced the news on Monday morning in central London by emerging from a giant gold egg alongside comedian...
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
Louise Fletcher Dies Aged 88: Tributes Pour In for Oscar-Winning Actress
Tributes have poured in for Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher who has passed away at her home in France aged 88 after a career in movies and TV that spanned decades. Fletcher is perhaps best known for her role as Nurse Ratched in the 1975 movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest where she starred alongside Jack Nicholson.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75
(WGHP) — An activist known for her speech on behalf of actor Marlon Brando in the 1970s died Sunday, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who declined Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” in 1973, has died after a fight with breast cancer. She was 75.
John Oliver Goes Hard at Indiana Jones
John Oliver and his Last Week Tonight crew decided to do a longer-than-normal show all about museums. Which on the face of it sounds like a terrible idea, but it actually worked because Oliver’s focus was on the theft by Western colonizers of other countries’ antiquities, and today’s Western museums that are none too keen to give it all back.
Baz Luhrmann On Tom Hanks Playing Tom Parker In ‘Elvis’: “He Wanted To Play A Character His Fanbase Wouldn’t Want Him To Do” – RTS London
Tom Hanks “wanted to play a character his fanbase wouldn’t want him to do” and therefore jumped at the chance to play Tom Parker in Elvis, according to Baz Luhrmann. The Oscar-winning Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby director said he expected to take a long time to convince Hanks to play the role but “within 15 minutes he wanted to do it.”
BBC Creative Diversity Boss June Sarpong Defends Broadcaster: Women of Color at BBC Need to ‘Stick With It, Because Change Is Happening’ (EXCLUSIVE)
When presenter June Sarpong agreed to take on the most public-facing diversity and inclusion role at the BBC in the fall of 2019, the corporation — and indeed the world — was a different place. “I joined when the BBC was just coming out the other side of everything that had happened with [breakfast presenter] Naga Munchetty,” Sarpong tells Variety on her last official day at the BBC, capping off three years as head of creative diversity. “Feelings were heightened.” The U.K. public broadcaster was smarting from a heavy backlash against the attempted censure of Munchetty, who was reprimanded for breaching impartiality...
Infilmpact Film Sets Ukraine Feature Doc ‘The War Behind Closed Doors’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Infilmpact and ODA Film have set a new feature documentary about the ongoing invasion in Ukraine titled “The War Behind Closed Doors.”. The project is officially supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency (USFA). More from Variety. 'Perhaps Somebody Might Listen': Ukraine's Sergei Loznitsa on War, Justice and Venice...
Masked Minecraft YouTube Star ‘Dream’ Finally Reveals His True Face
Dream, a masked YouTuber who has amassed an army of followers playing the game Minecraft, showed his true face in a video reveal on Sunday night. “My name is Clay, maybe you’ve heard of me, maybe not,” the streamer said in the clip. “Maybe you clicked on this video out of pure curiosity and you don’t care who I am.” He then proceeded to tell his 30.6 million subscribers that he’d chosen to drop the mask because he was meeting an online friend for the first time in real life. He also said he wanted to “start doing things,” including meeting other YouTubers, and living a more public life. The video was at number one on YouTube’s “trending” list on Monday morning and had racked up nearly 18 million views in the first 12 hours after it was posted.Read it at CNN
Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’
After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.”
TV tonight: Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson is television at its most triggering
Michael Winterbottom’s pandemic drama is sickeningly accurate. Plus: risky business for Catherine in the season finale of The Great. Here’s what to watch this evening
Sunday Night Live: Lorne Michaels Brings An A+Plus Audience to Broadway Opening of Sensational “Leopoldstadt” Including Mick Jagger, Steven Spielberg
You don;t often see Mick Jagger at a Broadway opening night, but he was there Sunday night for the premiere of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier award winning masterwork, “Leopoldstadt.”. The play is mesmerizing. It will win the Tony Award next June and likely the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Stoppard...
Sir Ian McKellen to star in touring panto production of Mother Goose
Sir Ian McKellen has hailed “magical” pantomime after it was announced that he is to star in a touring production of Mother Goose.The acclaimed actor, 83, will play the eponymous lead role alongside comedian John Bishop as Vic Goose and actor and former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc as the Goose.Written by Coronation Street’s Jonathan Harvey and directed by Cal McCrystal, the show will open at the Theatre Royal Brighton from December 3 to 11 before a West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre between December 15 and January 29.It will then tour the UK until Easter, visiting...
Lioness - CIA Drama Adds 3 To Cast
Austin Hébert (Unbelievable), Jonah Wharton (The Rookie) and Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady’s Sketch Show) are the latest cast additions to Taylor Sheridan’s CIA drama series Lioness at Paramount+. They join previously announced series regulars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett and James Jordan.
