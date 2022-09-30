Dream, a masked YouTuber who has amassed an army of followers playing the game Minecraft, showed his true face in a video reveal on Sunday night. “My name is Clay, maybe you’ve heard of me, maybe not,” the streamer said in the clip. “Maybe you clicked on this video out of pure curiosity and you don’t care who I am.” He then proceeded to tell his 30.6 million subscribers that he’d chosen to drop the mask because he was meeting an online friend for the first time in real life. He also said he wanted to “start doing things,” including meeting other YouTubers, and living a more public life. The video was at number one on YouTube’s “trending” list on Monday morning and had racked up nearly 18 million views in the first 12 hours after it was posted.Read it at CNN

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO