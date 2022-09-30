ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FanSided

5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski

In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Baltimore Sun

As playoff push ends, Orioles savor turnaround for the ages: ‘We understand what it takes’

Brandon Hyde heard the question and paused for eight seconds. In the end, he didn’t really have an answer. Asked what about this 2022 Orioles season didn’t surprise him, Hyde was temporarily stumped. It in many ways speaks to what his team accomplished in a campaign that had its dreams of a surprise postseason berth dashed early Saturday morning, surviving into but not lasting through the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Red Sox to make unexpected last-minute roster move for final series of 2022

When the Boston Red Sox open their final series of the 2022 season on Monday at Fenway Park, they’ll have an unexpected option for their last few lineups. On Sunday, manager Alex Cora told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required) that “there’s a good chance” Eric Hosmer will be activated for the three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.
BOSTON, MA
Central Illinois Proud

Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon by completing a three-game sweep. The Blue Jays defeated the Red Sox 10-0 Saturday and have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of the three-game series.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sacramento

Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3

SEATTLE (AP) - While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. "There's been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days and I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Mariners starter Robbie Ray was tagged for...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge home run chase: Yankees slugger stuck on No. 61 as Orioles avoid strikes

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge remains on 61 home runs after going 0 for 2 with two walks and a hit-by-pitch Saturday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles (NY 8, BAL 0). Judge tied Roger Maris' American League single-season record this past Wednesday. He is 1 for 4 with four walks (one intentional) and the hit-by-pitch since his 61st homer.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge goes for home run No. 62: Yankees-Orioles live updates as slugger tries to make history at home

Aaron Judge is attempting to hit a record-setting home run Sunday as the Yankees host the Orioles in their final regular-season home game of 2022. Judge enters Sunday with 61 home runs, tied with Roger Maris for the most in a single season in Yankees and American League history. Judge is one of just six MLB players to hit 60 or more home runs in a season, and his next home run will give him sole possession of the AL record.
BALTIMORE, MD
stadiumjourney.com

Harford Stadium – Harford Fighting Owls

Harford Community College is located in Bel Air, MD, roughly between Baltimore and the Delaware state line. They play in NJCAA Division I, the highest athletic level for 2-year colleges and are a part of the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. The Harford Stadium is in the same Thomas Run...
BEL AIR, MD
