Related
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]
Elite Daily
Louis Said He Doesn't Have Zayn's Phone Number Anymore
One Direction still has a whole lotta history, and the boy band’s relationship with each other has changed a lot over the years. The most recent piece of intel came courtesy of Louis Tomlinson, who dropped some juicy details about where the five pop stars currently stand during a Sept. 26 interview on The Zach Sang Show. Although the boys were inseparable during their 1D days, Louis Tomlinson revealed he doesn’t even have Zayn Malik’s phone number anymore... but he’s still hopeful they’ll reconnect sometime in the future.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
RELATED PEOPLE
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
In Style
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Twisted Love Triangle With Former Flame Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber’s highly publicized romances have been a hot topic for years now — and his wife, Hailey Bieber, finally broke her strong-held silence on her role in it all. The bombshell joined the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, September 28, to finally lay hateful rumors to rest regarding any potential that her husband was unfaithful while dating Selena Gomez many years ago.
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena
Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
ETOnline.com
Shakira Breaks Her Silence About Split From Gerard Piqué: 'The Darkest Hour of My Life'
Shakira is finding light in her music amid her painful split from her ex Gerard Piqué, which she describes as "the darkest hour in my life." The 45-year-old Columbian superstar is breaking her silence in her first interview since announcing her split in a joint statement with Piqué in June. The exes share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and while they were never married, were together for 12 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hailey Bieber denies chants of ‘Selena’ made her cry on Met Gala red carpet: ‘Not true’
Hailey Bieber has addressed rumours that she cried at the Met Gala after the crowd began chanting “Selena, Selena” in reference to her husband Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.The model, 25, opened up about the incident, which took place on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, where she said that it was “not true” that the chanting made her cry.“So, yes, I could hear everyone screaming. And, again, I think there’s a certain part of you that has a numbness. I was, like, really...
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
TMZ.com
Victoria Beckham Appears to Have Removed David Beckham Initials Tattoo
11:51 AM PT -- A source close to the couple tells TMZ there are no marital issues between the two, Victoria's recently had several tattoos removed from her body. Victoria Beckham has people worried her marriage with David Beckham might be on the rocks -- and it all has to do with what appears to be a fading tattoo.
Billboard
‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing
Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
Daily Beast
Hailey Bieber Says ‘It’s All Respect’ Between Her and Selena Gomez (but She Still Won’t Say Her Name)
There’s no one influencers feel more comfortable confiding in these days than Alex Cooper, host of Spotify’s popular sex and relationships podcast Call Her Daddy. On the latest episode, model and Rhode Skin founder Hailey Beiber, who’s previously been reluctant to speak to the media, sat down with Cooper to address the hate she’s received online regarding her husband, Justin Bieber, and his famous ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
'All hell broke loose': Scooter Braun admits 'regret' over Taylor Swift feud as he explains what happened with his purchase of Big Machine Records
Scooter Braun is speaking about his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Records in 2019 that resulted in Taylor Swift accusing the mogul of being a 'manipulative bully.'. The 41-year-old music manager appeared on the NPR podcast, The Limits with Jay Williams, this week and spoke about the deal which granted him the rights to music from multiple artists including Swift's first six albums.
Are Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose Dating? Inside Their Relationship Amid Tish Cyrus Divorce
Are Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose dating? The duo sparked relationship rumors amid the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner’s ongoing divorce from estranged wife Leticia “Tish” Cyrus (née Finley). After the two split in April 2022 — filing for divorce for the third time — rumors circulated that their daughter Miley Cyrus was distancing herself from her dad.
Nicki Swift
