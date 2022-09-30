Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WALA-TV FOX10
From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time in a long while, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the Port City are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather. With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out and about doing different activities. But one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta. The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event. The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day
STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives. Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.
Mobile Fire and Rescue investigating fire at vacant church
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue, The City of Grace crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke on the second floor of the building. Millhouse said six engines, three ladder […]
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
Family celebrates end of child’s cancer treatment thanks to dog donation in Robertsdale
ROBERTSDALE, (WKRG) — A seven-year-old boy in Robertsdale finishes the fight of his life and now celebrates with a new dog. Cullen McKinney recently completed cancer treatment, three years after a life-changing diagnosis. We were there Sunday when he met his new dog Maverick for the first time. He’s a boy of few words with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach School collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Ian devastated thousands of families this week, when it made landfall as a major hurricane. Several homes are still without power and much needed essentials. Here on the Gulf Coast people are pulling together to help in any way they can. Right now Orange...
WALA-TV FOX10
Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
Mobtown Burger Week: Participating restaurants, signature burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.” People can vote once per […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Excitement brews at Mobile’s 24th annual Beerfest this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of people took advantage of the nice weather as they headed out to Beerfest. With 39 different beers to try and 13 venues, people raised their glasses to the 24th annual Beerfest. A wristband is the golden ticket to Beerfest-- complete with an iconic mug--...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Christopher Dyas gives life-saving information about thyroid cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. It’s one of the more common forms of cancer and can quickly grow out of control. More than 43,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Infirmary Health’s Dr. Christopher Dyas, who provides...
Baldwin Realtors complete Certified Specialist program
Training covers resort, Eastern Shore and rural areas of county. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – In September, several real estate professionals participated in the Baldwin REALTORS® (BR) final Baldwin County Certified Specialist program 2022 renewal course. Established in 2020, this program certifies agents in their knowledge, experience,...
Orange Beach to discuss grants to Point Broadband, C-Spire
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will consider resolutions at its Oct. 4 council meeting to grant another $505,000 to Point Broadband and $114,800 to C-Spire to help complete fiber infrastructure in neighborhoods west of State Route 161 along Canal Road. In June, the council first gave the Point Broadband $1 million for help with the project.
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
thebamabuzz.com
5 scary good upcoming events in Mobile for Halloween
Looking for activities to get you into the spooky season mood? Look no further. Mobile has a wide variety of events and activities planned to make sure your October is a success. Check out these five upcoming events coming to Mobile this October:. 1. Spooky Artwalk. The City of Mobile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast
David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
