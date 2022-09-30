ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time in a long while, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the Port City are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather. With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out and about doing different activities. But one...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta. The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event. The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Stapleton VFD hosts its first Fire Safety Day

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its first Fire Safety Day to help save lives. Although there were plenty of fun activities for children, the main of the event was to serve as an educational opportunity for residents to learn how to react in the event of a house fire and, ultimately, to protect families.
STAPLETON, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire and Rescue investigating fire at vacant church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue, The City of Grace crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke on the second floor of the building. Millhouse said six engines, three ladder […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach School collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Ian devastated thousands of families this week, when it made landfall as a major hurricane. Several homes are still without power and much needed essentials. Here on the Gulf Coast people are pulling together to help in any way they can. Right now Orange...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Excitement brews at Mobile’s 24th annual Beerfest this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of people took advantage of the nice weather as they headed out to Beerfest. With 39 different beers to try and 13 venues, people raised their glasses to the 24th annual Beerfest. A wristband is the golden ticket to Beerfest-- complete with an iconic mug--...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dr. Christopher Dyas gives life-saving information about thyroid cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. It’s one of the more common forms of cancer and can quickly grow out of control. More than 43,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Infirmary Health’s Dr. Christopher Dyas, who provides...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Baldwin Realtors complete Certified Specialist program

Training covers resort, Eastern Shore and rural areas of county. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – In September, several real estate professionals participated in the Baldwin REALTORS® (BR) final Baldwin County Certified Specialist program 2022 renewal course. Established in 2020, this program certifies agents in their knowledge, experience,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to discuss grants to Point Broadband, C-Spire

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will consider resolutions at its Oct. 4 council meeting to grant another $505,000 to Point Broadband and $114,800 to C-Spire to help complete fiber infrastructure in neighborhoods west of State Route 161 along Canal Road. In June, the council first gave the Point Broadband $1 million for help with the project.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 scary good upcoming events in Mobile for Halloween

Looking for activities to get you into the spooky season mood? Look no further. Mobile has a wide variety of events and activities planned to make sure your October is a success. Check out these five upcoming events coming to Mobile this October:. 1. Spooky Artwalk. The City of Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast

David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

