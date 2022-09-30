Read full article on original website
Related
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times
If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...
My Friend Raised Her Credit Score Over 100 Points With This Tip
If you're trying to improve your credit, this tip could be exactly what you need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionlifemedia.com
How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster
Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model
Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
These 5 credit card mistakes can negatively impact your credit score and lead to debt
Rewards credit cards are designed to encourage you to spend—just make sure not to buy more than you normally would—or should. Credit cards are a useful and convenient financial tool. When used responsibly, they can help consumers build credit, finance purchases, and in some cases, earn rewards such as cash back or miles. These benefits are enticing but come at a high cost if you’re not careful.
Credit card interest rates are climbing. Here's how to tackle your debt
Interest rates are climbing this year on all kinds of consumer debt, and that's bad news for those who carry a credit card balance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt, You Gotta Make More Than the Minimum Payment
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash
As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
If you’re drowning in credit card debt, balance transfers can help you take back control
A balance transfer can allow you to pay off your debt while taking advantage of an introductory 0% APR period.
5 Sneaky Ways Your Mind May Be Sabotaging Your Spending (And Keeping You in Debt)
If news of a looming recession has you feeling stressed about your finances, know you're not alone. Surveys show that most Americans are uneasy about the prospect—and what it may potentially mean for their personal economy. Even before inflation hikes, 50 percent of U.S. adults said they felt stressed when discussing their finances, and 60 percent felt anxious just thinking about money, according to a 2021 study by George Washington University. But looking at, thinking about, and talking about money are some of the best ways to deal with financial stress. Furthermore, financial experts will tell you that, when it comes to preparing for a recession, paying off debts (the average American has $14,241 worth of credit card debt, reports Ramsey Solutions) and saving money for an emergency fund are among the smartest steps you can take.
Here’s What Happens to Your Credit Card When The Fed Boosts Interest Rates
On Wednesday, September 21, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate on its benchmark Fed Funds rate by 0.75% -- the third time in a row it’s done so. That move lands the current Federal Reserve rate at a range of 3.0% - 3.25%. What’s more, the Fed has signaled more rate hikes that will bring the Fed Funds rate up to between 4.0% and 4.50% by the end of 2022.
SFGate
Kimberly Palmer: How to handle your medical bills
When she was 19, writer Emily Maloney found herself facing about $50,000 in medical debt after hospital treatment for a mental health crisis. The debt followed her throughout her twenties, hurting her credit and leading to stressful calls from collection agencies. Her experience is all too common: The Consumer Financial...
Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?
If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
Motley Fool
Inflation Is Forcing 26% of Americans to Stop Paying Off Debts. Here's How to Stay on Track
That's not a great path to land on. Many people are making financial changes in the wake of inflation. It's important to stick to your debt payoff plan, especially with a potential recession looming. Consider cutting back on your leisure spending or picking up a side gig to keep up...
Credit card spending jumps to £700m in August as people borrow for essentials
Spending on credit cards leaped £700m in August as households borrowed heavily to cope with the cost of living crisis. The increase at a time of heightened anxiety about rising energy bills pushed the annual growth rate in spending on credit cards to 12.9%, its joint highest level since 2005, according to Bank of England data.
CNET
Your Daily Credit Card Interest Illustrates the Cost of Your Debt
Buy now, pay later services might be the new payment kid on the block, but credit cards still represent the bulk of consumer debt, second only to mortgages in overall household debt. Unfortunately for credit card holders, finance charges on that debt are rising, following several Federal Reserve rate hikes...
Comments / 0