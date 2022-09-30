If news of a looming recession has you feeling stressed about your finances, know you're not alone. Surveys show that most Americans are uneasy about the prospect—and what it may potentially mean for their personal economy. Even before inflation hikes, 50 percent of U.S. adults said they felt stressed when discussing their finances, and 60 percent felt anxious just thinking about money, according to a 2021 study by George Washington University. But looking at, thinking about, and talking about money are some of the best ways to deal with financial stress. Furthermore, financial experts will tell you that, when it comes to preparing for a recession, paying off debts (the average American has $14,241 worth of credit card debt, reports Ramsey Solutions) and saving money for an emergency fund are among the smartest steps you can take.

