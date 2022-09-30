ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster

Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
Fortune

What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model

Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
Fortune

These 5 credit card mistakes can negatively impact your credit score and lead to debt

Rewards credit cards are designed to encourage you to spend—just make sure not to buy more than you normally would—or should. Credit cards are a useful and convenient financial tool. When used responsibly, they can help consumers build credit, finance purchases, and in some cases, earn rewards such as cash back or miles. These benefits are enticing but come at a high cost if you’re not careful.
Fortune

Home-equity loans: Turn your house value into cash

As you repay your mortgage over time, the equity in your home will increase. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Homeownership allows you to build equity—and that can be a great way to build wealth over time. Equity is the market value of your home, minus...
Well+Good

5 Sneaky Ways Your Mind May Be Sabotaging Your Spending (And Keeping You in Debt)

If news of a looming recession has you feeling stressed about your finances, know you're not alone. Surveys show that most Americans are uneasy about the prospect—and what it may potentially mean for their personal economy. Even before inflation hikes, 50 percent of U.S. adults said they felt stressed when discussing their finances, and 60 percent felt anxious just thinking about money, according to a 2021 study by George Washington University. But looking at, thinking about, and talking about money are some of the best ways to deal with financial stress. Furthermore, financial experts will tell you that, when it comes to preparing for a recession, paying off debts (the average American has $14,241 worth of credit card debt, reports Ramsey Solutions) and saving money for an emergency fund are among the smartest steps you can take.
SFGate

Kimberly Palmer: How to handle your medical bills

When she was 19, writer Emily Maloney found herself facing about $50,000 in medical debt after hospital treatment for a mental health crisis. The debt followed her throughout her twenties, hurting her credit and leading to stressful calls from collection agencies. Her experience is all too common: The Consumer Financial...
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
CNET

Your Daily Credit Card Interest Illustrates the Cost of Your Debt

Buy now, pay later services might be the new payment kid on the block, but credit cards still represent the bulk of consumer debt, second only to mortgages in overall household debt. Unfortunately for credit card holders, finance charges on that debt are rising, following several Federal Reserve rate hikes...
