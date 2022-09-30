Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail
City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
Chronicle
Those Traveling Between Lewis, Thurston Counties Should Expect ‘Long Delays and Backups’
Those commuting this week between Thurston and Lewis counties should prepare for possible "long delays and backups," according to the state Department of Transportation. That's because portions of I-5, in both directions, will be reduced to one lane for road work. The work will take place 8 a.m. to 4...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood road construction roundup
City of Lakewood announcement. Here’s a look at some of the more visible road projects currently happening in the city of Lakewood and potential impacts to drivers. Sidewalks are now on the south side of 88th Avenue SW near Custer Road. The city’s contractor is actively working on pouring the north side of the road.
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Travel Alert: SR 18 lane closures will prepare for upcoming improvements to I-90 and SR 18 in Snoqualmie
Beginning the week of Oct. 3, work on State Route 18 will affect drivers in both directions of the highway. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be felling trees near the Interstate 90 interchange and drilling for soil samples west of the Tiger Mountain summit.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
PLANetizen
Will Snohomish County Light Rail Bypass the Airport?
Snohomish County leaders have expressed disagreement with proposed light rail routes that would skip the region’s airport, Paine Field, reports Ben Watanabe for HeraldNet. According to the article, “Prior public comment and the Everett Link community advisory group had asked for those options to be studied. They cited concerns about displacement and gentrification through southwest Everett, development and ridership potential, as well as getting light rail built earlier than the projected start in 2037 or 2041.” But some local leaders refuse to study the options, saying the airport-omitting options were not what voters approved when they voted to support the project.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
Bolt Creek Fire caused by humans, investigators say
Crews have reopened Highway 2 between mileposts 49 and 50 after an earlier closure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews closed the highway between mileposts 49 and 50 at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Investigators looking into the Bolt Creek...
1 airlifted to Harborview, boats ‘severely’ damaged after explosion at Olympia marina
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an explosion at an Olympia marina sent one person to the hospital and damaged several boats on Sunday evening. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. that they were called to the West Bay Marina, located in the 2100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest.
Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials stated that at around 3:44 p.m. a man in his 40s grabbed a package from a UPS truck cargo area and fled the scene. The man was hit by a Ford truck’s mirror when he stepped off the curb with the package. The Seattle Fire Department pronounced...
The Suburban Times
We’re hiring! Be part of the city of Lakewood team
City of Lakewood announcement. Are you looking to make a career move? The city of Lakewood has a variety of career opportunities available for people looking to join a collaborative work environment where teamwork and service to the public take priority. Current openings include:. Civil Engineer. Communications Coordinator. Court Compliance...
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
westsideseattle.com
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in
Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
q13fox.com
Four people hurt in shooting outside bar in Seattle's University District
SEATTLE - Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Seattle's University District after police say a fight broke out near a popular bar. According to Seattle police, officers were called around 1:00 a.m. to the NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro to speak at Oct. 6 Lakewood United Meeting
Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro will be the guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (7:30-8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). With 29 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years as Lakewood’s Police Chief, Mike Zaro has firsthand knowledge of current public...
auburn-reporter.com
Tireless car rim sparks fast-moving brush fire | Fire blotter
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 659 total calls to 911 for service, among them the following:. Kitchen fire: 10:11 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responding to a sprinkler water flow alarm caused by a cooking fire arrived to find it had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Firefighters confirmed that there was no fire extension to the building and worked with maintenance to restore the system. The VRFA arranged lodging through the Red Cross for the displaced families.
