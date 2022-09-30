ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail

City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
Lakewood road construction roundup

City of Lakewood announcement. Here’s a look at some of the more visible road projects currently happening in the city of Lakewood and potential impacts to drivers. Sidewalks are now on the south side of 88th Avenue SW near Custer Road. The city’s contractor is actively working on pouring the north side of the road.
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
Will Snohomish County Light Rail Bypass the Airport?

Snohomish County leaders have expressed disagreement with proposed light rail routes that would skip the region’s airport, Paine Field, reports Ben Watanabe for HeraldNet. According to the article, “Prior public comment and the Everett Link community advisory group had asked for those options to be studied. They cited concerns about displacement and gentrification through southwest Everett, development and ridership potential, as well as getting light rail built earlier than the projected start in 2037 or 2041.” But some local leaders refuse to study the options, saying the airport-omitting options were not what voters approved when they voted to support the project.
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bolt Creek Fire caused by humans, investigators say

Crews have reopened Highway 2 between mileposts 49 and 50 after an earlier closure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews closed the highway between mileposts 49 and 50 at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Investigators looking into the Bolt Creek...
We’re hiring! Be part of the city of Lakewood team

City of Lakewood announcement. Are you looking to make a career move? The city of Lakewood has a variety of career opportunities available for people looking to join a collaborative work environment where teamwork and service to the public take priority. Current openings include:. Civil Engineer. Communications Coordinator. Court Compliance...
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit

The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in

Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro to speak at Oct. 6 Lakewood United Meeting

Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro will be the guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (7:30-8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). With 29 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years as Lakewood’s Police Chief, Mike Zaro has firsthand knowledge of current public...
Tireless car rim sparks fast-moving brush fire | Fire blotter

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 25, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 659 total calls to 911 for service, among them the following:. Kitchen fire: 10:11 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responding to a sprinkler water flow alarm caused by a cooking fire arrived to find it had already been extinguished by the sprinkler system. Firefighters confirmed that there was no fire extension to the building and worked with maintenance to restore the system. The VRFA arranged lodging through the Red Cross for the displaced families.

