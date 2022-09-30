Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail
Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
614now.com
Service Bar will officially reopen next month
The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
4 Places To Get Ramen in Ohio
Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. If you're a fan of spicy noodles, you can't go wrong with this local chain in central Ohio. Their Red Dragon ramen has a delicious chicken broth, is topped with ground chili pork and braised pork belly, and comes in 3 spice levels. Go for level 3 if you're looking for some real heat. They also have excellent non-spicy ramen. Their most popular option is the signature tonkotsu, which comes with a flavorful pork bone broth and is topped with braised pork belly, house-made bamboo shoots, and wood ear mushrooms.
columbusunderground.com
Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History
Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths -- Columbus, meet a “real” city: Toronto
Should we take up a public collection to send Columbus’ “mayor,” at-large unrepresentative city councilors, and non-expert department heads to visit Toronto? Every Columbus resident and voter suspicious of the “Columbus Way” and “Opportunity for ‘a few’ city” should spend time just north of the US-Canadian border in Toronto, Ontario, now the 4th largest city in North America. Canada’s largest city and Ontario’s capital is at once a great city and a challenged city, with countless lessons to teach the much smaller, alienating, undemocratic city with no identity and no history, Columbus, Ohio. We could require our “leaders” to pass a course on cities and urbanism 101 before taking office and for continuing in office.
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Put Your Tastebuds to the Test at Can’t Believe It’s Vegan
Can’t Believe it’s Vegan, or CBIV for short, is the kitchy title of a new project on the north side. As the name might suggest, the joint serves vegan food. And while savvy diners recognize that plant-based foods have come a long way in the last two decades, there are probably plenty of diners with less experienced palates. CBIV’s name is for those doubters.
614now.com
Haunted Columbus: The ghosts history of Granville’s historic Buxton Inn
Kristina Wertman wasn’t a believer, so she understands why you might be skeptical, too. Wertman, who has worked at Granville’s Buxton Inn for 20 years, was warned by the inn’s then-owners, Orrville and Audrey Orr, about the spirits that haunted the place. “When I first interviewed here,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
Jeff Dunham's 'Still Not Canceled' tour to stop in Columbus this December
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeff Dunham and all of his puppet friends are coming to Columbus this December. The stand-up comedian and ventriloquist will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Dec. 30 for his “Still Not Canceled” Tour. People can buy tickets on Ticketmaster starting Oct. 10. Dunham...
2 injured in southeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured following a crash that happened Saturday evening in southeast Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened in the area of Refugee and Weyburn roads around 7:25 p.m. The two injured people were taken to local hospitals. Police said one...
NBC4 Columbus
One shot after argument in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot after an argument Saturday in North Columbus. According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend
Interactive and historically accurate trek through history stresses that it is NOT a renaissance fair.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
ohiotraveler.com
A Fav Place for Ohio Daytrips
Highland County, Ohio, is a favorite destination for day trips, weekend getaways, and extended vacations in the foothills of Appalachia. Located within 65 miles of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, visitors can enjoy an unforgettable weekend away after just a short drive on any of the five major state roadways that connect in the center of the county.
Ohio Stadium dorm continues legacy on 100th birthday of The Shoe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Buckeye nation celebrates homecoming weekend, another celebration is underway. This year marks 100 years of Ohio State football in The Shoe as fans turned out early to start the tailgate Saturday before the Buckeyes play Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. NBC4 stopped by one tailgate and met a group that has […]
Man accused of stealing from Starbucks after breaking into convention center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who has been accused of stealing items from Starbucks after breaking into the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Police say on Sept. 24, the man allegedly broke into the convention center in the evening, went into a Starbucks and stole multiple items. Anyone with information […]
Police: Man shot during dispute outside Meijer near Columbus
GROVE CITY — A man is injured after a dispute outside of a Meijer near Columbus led to a shooting on Saturday afternoon, Grove City Police tell our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. The shooting took place just before 4:00 p.m. at the Meijer on London Groveport Road...
Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
columbusunderground.com
OSU Announces New Name for West Campus Innovation District
There’s a new name for the 270-acre district currently taking shape on the western edge of Ohio State University’s campus: Carmenton. OSU President Kristina Johnson announced the name at an event held yesterday near the intersection of Lane Avenue and Kenny Road, where three of the first new buildings to be built in the district are currently under construction.
Comments / 0