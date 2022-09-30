ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusunderground.com

Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail

Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Service Bar will officially reopen next month

The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Ramen in Ohio

Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. If you're a fan of spicy noodles, you can't go wrong with this local chain in central Ohio. Their Red Dragon ramen has a delicious chicken broth, is topped with ground chili pork and braised pork belly, and comes in 3 spice levels. Go for level 3 if you're looking for some real heat. They also have excellent non-spicy ramen. Their most popular option is the signature tonkotsu, which comes with a flavorful pork bone broth and is topped with braised pork belly, house-made bamboo shoots, and wood ear mushrooms.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History

Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
COLUMBUS, OH
102.5 The Bone

Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths -- Columbus, meet a “real” city: Toronto

Should we take up a public collection to send Columbus’ “mayor,” at-large unrepresentative city councilors, and non-expert department heads to visit Toronto? Every Columbus resident and voter suspicious of the “Columbus Way” and “Opportunity for ‘a few’ city” should spend time just north of the US-Canadian border in Toronto, Ontario, now the 4th largest city in North America. Canada’s largest city and Ontario’s capital is at once a great city and a challenged city, with countless lessons to teach the much smaller, alienating, undemocratic city with no identity and no history, Columbus, Ohio. We could require our “leaders” to pass a course on cities and urbanism 101 before taking office and for continuing in office.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Put Your Tastebuds to the Test at Can’t Believe It’s Vegan

Can’t Believe it’s Vegan, or CBIV for short, is the kitchy title of a new project on the north side. As the name might suggest, the joint serves vegan food. And while savvy diners recognize that plant-based foods have come a long way in the last two decades, there are probably plenty of diners with less experienced palates. CBIV’s name is for those doubters.
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

2 injured in southeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured following a crash that happened Saturday evening in southeast Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened in the area of Refugee and Weyburn roads around 7:25 p.m. The two injured people were taken to local hospitals. Police said one...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot after argument in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot after an argument Saturday in North Columbus. According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiotraveler.com

A Fav Place for Ohio Daytrips

Highland County, Ohio, is a favorite destination for day trips, weekend getaways, and extended vacations in the foothills of Appalachia. Located within 65 miles of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, visitors can enjoy an unforgettable weekend away after just a short drive on any of the five major state roadways that connect in the center of the county.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
PATASKALA, OH
columbusunderground.com

OSU Announces New Name for West Campus Innovation District

There’s a new name for the 270-acre district currently taking shape on the western edge of Ohio State University’s campus: Carmenton. OSU President Kristina Johnson announced the name at an event held yesterday near the intersection of Lane Avenue and Kenny Road, where three of the first new buildings to be built in the district are currently under construction.
