Coroner officially identifies missing Rosamond woman

A 27-year-old woman from Rosamond who was last seen by family members on August 1st was officially identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office on Friday, September 30th.

The Kern County Sherriff's Office reported Ronnetta Faye Martin-Henderson was found just after 8:30 on the morning of August 15th on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. The coroner's office confirmed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a homicide. Martin-Henderson leaves behind two children.

Three people are in custody in connection to her death. Jahquan and Jaysean Davenport and Antone Unique James will all go before a judge on October 19th.