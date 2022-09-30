Oto home complete loss after early morning fire

OTO, Iowa (KCAU) — An early morning fire in Oto is currently under investigation.

At approximately 4:10 a.m., Woodbury County Deputies received a call about a fire located at the 200 Block of 1st Avenue in Oto.

An official with the Oto Volunteer Fire Department told KCAU 9 that when they arrived at the scene they could visibly see fire coming out of a window on the north side. The window was broken. KCAU 9 was told that the fire took approximately three hours to fully extinguish.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said that Oto fire and rescue were at the scene when they arrived and assistance was requested from the State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause.

Officials said that there were no injuries, but the home is considered a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

