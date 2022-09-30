ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie

Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands

Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
glasstire.com

Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed

In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
365thingsinhouston.com

“Zicke, zacke” at the first ever Oktoberfest at Sugar Land Town Square this weekend

Toast at a free, inaugural Bavarian bash with beer samplings, a local market, games and more at Oktoberfest at Sugar Land Town Square on Saturday, October 1, 2022. For the first time, Oktoberfest lands at Sugar Land Town Square, offering a fall day full of German celebration with 50 different brews courtesy of Flying Saucer Biergarten, a local vintage and craft market, live music, traditional German dishes, a slate of games and much more.
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: October 6 to 9, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, 2022.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 3 to 9, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 3 through Sunday, October 9, 2022. This week, you can catch some indie rock legends gracing the stages across Houston, plus an annual Festival Chicano return to Miller Outdoor, a free DaCamera concert at the Menil, and more.
Chron.com

Chron.com

