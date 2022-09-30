ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bridgewater, MA

97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Hornbine School Museum

We had our last open house for this season in September. This past June we had three 3rd grade classrooms, from the North Elementary School in Somerset, visit us for a day. We hope to resume class visitations from Rehoboth 3rd graders and other towns this spring (2023) Meanwhile, we hope to write some historical information on our Facebook Page from time to time. Find Hornbine School information at our website which is https://hornbineschool.tripod.com/
SOMERSET, MA
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, October 4: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Marjorie H. "Honey" (Smith) Grant

Marjorie H. "Honey" (Smith) Grant, 89, of Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, died on September 30, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in East Providence, a daughter of the late William T. and Hattie B. (Boyd) Smith, she was a lifelong resident of East Providence. Mrs. Grant was...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston Globe

Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair

The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
TOPSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police officer recognized for continued kindness

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE)– The Fall River Police Department is honoring Officer Guy Furtado for his continued kindness, keeping a 91-year old woman company until her final day. “I responded to her home for reports of someone insider her house,” said Furtado, explaining how he first met 91-year old Jean McCanna a year ago. “I checked the house, and then spoke with her and she apologized for wasting our time. But, I explained she can call the police whenever she needs.”
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office

#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
HOPKINTON, RI
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA

