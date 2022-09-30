ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls

The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17. Kansas is one of 11 unbeaten teams in this week’s AP Top...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jayhawks Ranked #17 in USA Today Week 6 Coaches Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks made an appearance in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 17, the organization announced Sunday. It marks Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 18, 2009 (No. 21). The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009. During...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand, the No. 17/19 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ABC or ESPN2. The game at...
NORMAN, OK
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time

LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced today, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Ranked #19 in AP Poll After 5-0 Start

LAWRENCE, KAN. — The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top-25 College Football Poll, it was announced Sunday. This is Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009. The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009, with wins at home...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Kansas Falls to No. 13 Baylor in Five Sets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a battle upper-half Big 12 volleyball teams No. 13 Baylor defeated Kansas 3-2 (25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 25-13, 9-15) at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Saturday morning. Kansas dropped to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while Baylor improved to 12-3, 2-1 Big 12.
LAWRENCE, KS
rockmnation.com

Non-Conference Preview: F Kansas

A version of this post was originally published Oct 6, 2021, during the preseason looks at the non-conference schedule. I could get worked up again and write this in a different way, or I could just make some updates. I present, Kansas still sucks:. I’m still thrilled the Border War...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Kansas Volleyball Plays No. 13 Baylor at Home

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 12-3 (2-1 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks (RV) will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on October 1 to take on No. 13 Baylor (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) at 11 a.m. CT. Saturday will be Kansas’ Crimson Out match with a t-shirt giveaway. Quick Hits.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Jayhawk Rowing Races at Head of the Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing traveled to Oklahoma City for their first event of the fall season and competed at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Jayhawks raced eight boats at the regatta, all eight being varsity crews. The varsity rowers made top 25 and top 10 in their races on Saturday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kuathletics.com

👟 Gibbens Leads Jayhawks at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Junior Chandler Gibbens finished in second place with a personal-best time of 23:39.1 in the 8K to lead Kansas men’s cross country to fifth-place finish at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Friday, Sept. 30. Gibbens continued his season-long streak of finishing in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
plattecountycitizen.com

The living history of tobacco near Weston

Lennie Callaway of Weston began housing tobacco for others when he was 14. By the age of 20, he was raising tobacco on shares. Now, more than three decades later, he is still growing tobacco and keeping the local tobacco tradition and history alive. Tobacco was a side job for...
WESTON, MO
365traveler.com

17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

