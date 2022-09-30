OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing traveled to Oklahoma City for their first event of the fall season and competed at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Jayhawks raced eight boats at the regatta, all eight being varsity crews. The varsity rowers made top 25 and top 10 in their races on Saturday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

