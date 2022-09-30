Read full article on original website
Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls
The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17. Kansas is one of 11 unbeaten teams in this week’s AP Top...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Jayhawks Ranked #17 in USA Today Week 6 Coaches Poll
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks made an appearance in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 17, the organization announced Sunday. It marks Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 18, 2009 (No. 21). The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009. During...
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand, the No. 17/19 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ABC or ESPN2. The game at...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time
LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced today, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Jayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over Cyclones
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Ranked #19 in AP Poll After 5-0 Start
LAWRENCE, KAN. — The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top-25 College Football Poll, it was announced Sunday. This is Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009. The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009, with wins at home...
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
Awful Announcing
ESPN’s College GameDay going to Lawrence, home of unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks
For the first time ever, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Lawrence, Kansas. After the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday to improve to 5-0, ESPN announced that College GameDay will go to Lawrence for next Saturday’s edition of the popular college football pregame show.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Falls to No. 13 Baylor in Five Sets
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a battle upper-half Big 12 volleyball teams No. 13 Baylor defeated Kansas 3-2 (25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 25-13, 9-15) at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Saturday morning. Kansas dropped to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while Baylor improved to 12-3, 2-1 Big 12.
rockmnation.com
Non-Conference Preview: F Kansas
A version of this post was originally published Oct 6, 2021, during the preseason looks at the non-conference schedule. I could get worked up again and write this in a different way, or I could just make some updates. I present, Kansas still sucks:. I’m still thrilled the Border War...
CBS Sports
Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Kansas Jayhawks are 0-7 against the Iowa State Cyclones since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Jayhawks and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Volleyball Plays No. 13 Baylor at Home
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 12-3 (2-1 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks (RV) will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on October 1 to take on No. 13 Baylor (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) at 11 a.m. CT. Saturday will be Kansas’ Crimson Out match with a t-shirt giveaway. Quick Hits.
kuathletics.com
Jayhawk Rowing Races at Head of the Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing traveled to Oklahoma City for their first event of the fall season and competed at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Jayhawks raced eight boats at the regatta, all eight being varsity crews. The varsity rowers made top 25 and top 10 in their races on Saturday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
kuathletics.com
👟 Gibbens Leads Jayhawks at Gans Creek Classic
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Junior Chandler Gibbens finished in second place with a personal-best time of 23:39.1 in the 8K to lead Kansas men’s cross country to fifth-place finish at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Friday, Sept. 30. Gibbens continued his season-long streak of finishing in...
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic Places
Exterior of El Torreon Ballroom.Image via KCUrbanCore via Twitter. From dancing to skating to top concert performers, this historic venue lives. The old El Torreon Ballroom is now part of the National Register of Historic Places as of January 3, 2022. This building located at 3101 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri is definitely historic.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence High School marching band prepares for special 100-year anniversary show
When Lawrence High School band director Mike Jones described the process behind designing the Marching Lions’ 100-year anniversary show, he shied away from taking too much of the credit. Instead, the 22nd-year director made one thing clear about the Centennial Celebration: It goes beyond any one person. “You might...
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
plattecountycitizen.com
The living history of tobacco near Weston
Lennie Callaway of Weston began housing tobacco for others when he was 14. By the age of 20, he was raising tobacco on shares. Now, more than three decades later, he is still growing tobacco and keeping the local tobacco tradition and history alive. Tobacco was a side job for...
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
