wearegreenbay.com
Missouri man charged in killing 2 Shawano brothers over cattle dispute sentenced to life
BRAYMER, Mo. (WFRV) – A Missouri farmer who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for attempting to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme by killing two Wisconsin brothers has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Garland Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of First Degree...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Woman Sentenced in Manitowoc Child Neglect Case
A Brown County woman has been sentenced in a child neglect case in Manitowoc. Holly A. Booher, whose permanent residence is listed as being in Green Bay, was previously found guilty due to a no-contest plea on two counts of Neglecting a Child – Harm Did Not Occur. Judge...
x1071.com
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Fox11online.com
Wrongful death lawsuit against Fox Valley Metro police dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A federal lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed by a Fox Valley Metro Police Department officer has been dismissed. The actions of Officer Sam Pynenberg for the Sept. 3, 2019 death of Eduard Lopez were deemed justified, and no criminal charges were filed against Pynenberg. Lopez was shot near the intersection of Highways 55 and OO in Kaukauna following a chase through several communities in the early morning hours.
WJFW-TV
Fatal crash in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident early Friday morning, Sept. 30. An SUV was reported traveling north in the southbound lane on Interstate 39 near Steven's Point. The SUV struck a semi-truck and both vehicles entered the median. The SUV caught on...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
spmetrowire.com
Man faces charges after meth-fueled disturbance in Pine Grove
A Stevens Point man was arrested after causing a disturbance in the early morning hours of Sept. 26. Frank Lashay, 33, was arres...
Kimberly high school teacher arrested after 'inappropriate conduct' allegations
"The Kimberly Area School District was made aware of allegations that a high school teacher engaged in inappropriate conduct with students of another school district," the school district said.
Fox11online.com
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman travels from Kansas City, Mo. to walk over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year. Kathy Kocour used her grief to start the hike around the city of Eau Claire to all her mother’s favorite spots.
whby.com
Kimberly High School teacher suspended over alleged conduct
KIMBERLY, Wis–A Kimberly High School teacher is placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate conduct with students. According to a release from the Kimberly School District, the allegations against the teacher date back to his employment in another district. No Kimberly students were involved. The release adds that...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh school bus provider hit by thieves again, harder
The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WSAW
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
Budget proposal for fencing Scott Street Bridge where homeless congregate fails
Editor’s note: This story corrects the original version that did not include the budget modification requirement that was necessary for the measure to pass. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error. City Council members on Tuesday did not gather enough votes to fund a project that would fence off...
whby.com
Former Green Bay mayor not running for another term
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt will not mount a campaign to return to that office next year. Schmitt announces that he has decided against running in April of 2023. Schmitt was Green Bay’s longest-serving mayor, holding the office from 2003 to 2019, when he...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
