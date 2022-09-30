Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
digitalspy.com
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
‘American Horror Story’ season 11 title, release date and cast announced
Details about "American Horror Story" season 11 have finally been released. The new season will be called "American Horror Story: NYC" and is set to premiere Oct. 19.
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
ABC News
See 1st look of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
The next movie in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise now has a name. On Thursday, 20th Century Studios dropped a first look at the forthcoming film, as well its title: "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." The image released by the studio shows Owen Teague's ape Cornelius on...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Register Citizen
Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’
After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.”
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Rings of Power' Episode 7 will show the aftermath of Adar's plan, and it will return to the Harfoots and Dwarves as well. When does the next chapter debut on Prime Video?
BBC Creative Diversity Boss June Sarpong Defends Broadcaster: Women of Color at BBC Need to ‘Stick With It, Because Change Is Happening’ (EXCLUSIVE)
When presenter June Sarpong agreed to take on the most public-facing diversity and inclusion role at the BBC in the fall of 2019, the corporation — and indeed the world — was a different place. “I joined when the BBC was just coming out the other side of everything that had happened with [breakfast presenter] Naga Munchetty,” Sarpong tells Variety on her last official day at the BBC, capping off three years as head of creative diversity. “Feelings were heightened.” The U.K. public broadcaster was smarting from a heavy backlash against the attempted censure of Munchetty, who was reprimanded for breaching impartiality...
Register Citizen
Infilmpact Film Sets Ukraine Feature Doc ‘The War Behind Closed Doors’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Infilmpact and ODA Film have set a new feature documentary about the ongoing invasion in Ukraine titled “The War Behind Closed Doors.”. The project is officially supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency (USFA). More from Variety. 'Perhaps Somebody Might Listen': Ukraine's Sergei Loznitsa on War, Justice and Venice...
Register Citizen
Ian McKellen Emerges From Giant Gold Egg to Reveal New Role as ‘Mother Goose’ in Pantomime Production
Ian McKellen, two-time Oscar nominee, Tony award-winner and recipient of a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, is set to appear in a pantomime production of “Mother Goose” this winter. McKellen announced the news on Monday morning in central London by emerging from a giant gold egg alongside comedian...
The Best New TV Shows to Add to Your Lineup This Fall
Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. Fall is finally here, which means it’s time for pumpkin-flavored drinks, Halloween decor, and a slate of new television. The season marks the return of many beloved series, but it also brings with it several brand-new shows. Whether you’re looking for a light-hearted comedy to watch before bed or seeking the next great crime drama to keep you up at night, there’s something for everyone this year.
Amazon's Jack Ryan gets a new release date - almost 3 years after its last season
It's already been renewed for season 4
Who Wrote 'Interview with the Vampire'?
AMC have made a new adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire," the iconic book about a vampire named Louis reflecting on his life since joining the undead.
