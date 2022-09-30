Read full article on original website
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
mainepublic.org
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
wabi.tv
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
(WABI) - A Maine company will be helping those affected by Hurricane Ian. They will be focused on getting the power back on. We spoke to Ryan Rudolph, director of safety for Atlantic Power Constructors. She says they have helped with various storms in the past, but Hurricane Ian is...
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
wabi.tv
382 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 382 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. There are also 3 additional COVID-related deaths. One resident each from Somerset, Hancock and Waldo counties.
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
mainepublic.org
Mills runs safe, LePage runs risky as Maine race for governor intensifies
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is running like she’s ahead in the race for the Blaine House and repeatedly highlighting her defense of abortion rights. Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is gobbling press attention in an apparent effort to broadcast his message outside of the conservative media ecosystem. At the...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Lobster Boat Tours in Maine (Instructional & Inclusive!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There is no better place to be in the summer than Maine. Booking a lobster boat tour is one of the best ways to book a day of fun on the water. Depending on the company, you’ll be departing from villages and harbors to have hourly, half-day, or full-day lobster boat tours.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday October 2, 2022 at 6pm.
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
wabi.tv
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
WOWK
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
Many Maine residents getting $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine
More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
Maine Fairgoer Overcome With Guilt for Sneaking In
According to WGME, someone's conscience decided to give them a wake up call and it was beautiful. Now, a ticket for the 150th Cumberland Fair costs $12 per person. It was extremely busy on Wednesday night someone snuck in without paying for their ticket. Wednesday evening was an incredibly busy...
