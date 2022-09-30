ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Jenna Carr, Joao Paias quit their jobs to travel full time, here’s how they earn $10K a month

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV1rT_0iGoRFGf00

A globetrotting couple who quit their jobs to travel the world with their young child are now earning $10,000 a month.

Ex-doctor Jenna Carr, 33, and Joao Paias, 34, met on Tinder in 2017 while she was on holiday in his native Portugal and fell in love over their shared passion for travel.

Before the birth of their son Leo, 3, the couple had travelled across Portugal and the UK, as well as France and Switzerland before jetting over to Asia and visiting the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Bali.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbNfE_0iGoRFGf00
The couple met on Tinder.
Jenna Carr / SWNS

Since they had Leo, the family has travelled to Portugal, Spain, France, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, the US and the Bahamas.

“Our intention was to have a happier life and spend more time together, we were doing what everyone does and spending our life working,” Jenna from Sheffield, Yorkshire, in northern England, said.

“We thought this is not how we would envision our life going – now we are winging it and are happy with how things are going at the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGDLC_0iGoRFGf00
The couple earn $10,000 a month.
Jenna Carr / SWNS

“There is no guidebook or something to look to for advice.”

Jenna and Joao launched their website thetravelmum.com in February 2022 and are now focused on growing the site.

“I quit my job in February 2022 and Joao continued to work and we got to the point where he could quit his job too,” she said.

“Since May we have both been unemployed and trying to make money through social media, a lot of our focus has been on that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybRdT_0iGoRFGf00
Jenna Carr is a former doctor.
Jenna Carr / SWNS

“Every month we need to make sure we have a brand deal in place or make sure the website memberships are sustainable.

“It is fun, we don’t know how long it is going to last but we can make it our full-time thing, we are just going with the flow.”

For now, Jenna, Joao and Leo are back in the UK, before jetting off to Italy, Portugal and Spain. Jenna said that Leo loves travelling but is settling into life at nursery.

“We have been travelling with him since he was a baby, he loves travelling, he is much more content travelling,” Jenna added.

“He is a lot easier when we are travelling and we are busy doing things. He is not used to being somewhere for a certain time or getting up at a certain time so we have had some nightmares.

“Ultimately we want to do what is right for him, he is currently at nursery three days a week, we are trying to have the balance between stability and travel.”

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There

What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
WORLD
travelnoire.com

British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming

An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Croatia#Italy#Tinder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Time Out Global

Portugal is launching a digital nomad visa for remote workers

Feeling that autumnal nip in the air and not liking it one bit? Well, here’s your chance to escape to warmer shores before winter arrives. Portugal has announced a work visa designed specifically for remote workers, which could let ‘digital nomads’ live and work in the country for up to 12 months.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Six of the best long autumn walks in Europe

As Halloween approaches, where better to hike than a land of wicked witches and creepy fairytales? The Harz Mountains have long been associated with German folklore and the region is hugely atmospheric in autumn, when smoke starts twirling from the chimneys of half-timbered houses, beech trees glow amid the evergreens, and seasonal mists seep into the ravines.
TRAVEL
Variety

BBC Creative Diversity Boss June Sarpong Defends Broadcaster: Women of Color at BBC Need to ‘Stick With It, Because Change Is Happening’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When presenter June Sarpong agreed to take on the most public-facing diversity and inclusion role at the BBC in the fall of 2019, the corporation — and indeed the world — was a different place. “I joined when the BBC was just coming out the other side of everything that had happened with [breakfast presenter] Naga Munchetty,” Sarpong tells Variety on her last official day at the BBC, capping off three years as head of creative diversity. “Feelings were heightened.” The U.K. public broadcaster was smarting from a heavy backlash against the attempted censure of Munchetty, who was reprimanded for breaching impartiality...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

In and out of Spain and Portugal: a road trip up the Guadiana River

Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.
TRAVEL
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Tips On Visiting All 5 Cinque Terre Towns [Itinerary Included]

I was so excited to get to Cinque Terre, Italy. It had been on my bucket list for a long time and I couldn’t wait to get out and explore these gorgeous Cinque Terre towns. Below we share our 2 night itinerary and tips on visiting. I watched the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Couple's once-in-a-lifetime £3,500 cruise turns into trip from hell as flights are cancelled, they miss their connections, thunderstorms strike... and then they catch Covid

A retired couple on a luxury Mediterranean cruise endured a 'cruise from hell' with multiple cancelled flights, repeated delays, massive thunderstorms, missed connections, damaged luggage - and then caught Covid. Phil and Norah Lavin paid £3,500 for a ‘once in a lifetime’ seven-day cruise around the Mediterranean on the luxury...
PUBLIC HEALTH
trazeetravel.com

Discover the Best of Europe in Unforgettable Ways on a

Immerse yourself in the incredible history, culture, cuisine and undeniable beauty of the Old World on a Celebrity European cruise vacation. Whether you’re traveling in the beautiful Mediterranean or visiting the iconic cities of Northern Europe, there are plenty of ways to embrace the best of everything in the region.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days

If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
TRAVEL
CNN

The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train

(CNN) — When planning a honeymoon, many couples go for obvious destinations like Paris, the city of love, or the Maldives, with its stunning azure waters. Few, unlike Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic, opt for a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Hail Hydra... the ultimate Greek paradise: Inside the dreamy island where cars (and mopeds) are banned - and it's just 90 minutes from Athens by ferry

Hydra – it's the Greece you've been dreaming of. If there were Greek island Top Trumps, this 12-mile-long (20km) Saronic Gulf honeypot would be nigh-on unbeatable. Let's run through the scores: Picturesque harbour – 100. Rustic tavernas – 100. Hidden coves – 90. Labyrinthine alleyways – 100. Chic boutique shops – 90. Turquoise waters – 90. Car-free tranquillity – 100.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Sea sense... and wave goodbye to your winter blues with cruises lasting up to 75 days and costing from just £57 per night, from the Caribbean to the Antarctic

In centuries past, well-heeled Britons escaped the cold and smog at home by shutting up their houses and heading to cheerier climes. If ever there was a time to let history repeat itself this is it. Think about it: on a winter cruise you can bask in the sun (even in Antarctica!) while the ship's crew take care of all the chores you would normally face at home, as well as treats such as delivering drinks.
TRAVEL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy