Lakers Daily

Report: Pacers would trade Buddy Hield and Myles Turner right now if Lakers included 2 unprotected 1sts

A new report indicates that the Indiana Pacers are reportedly willing to consider trading Buddy Hield and Myles Turner if the Los Angeles Lakers offer unprotected draft picks. Zach Lowe indicated on his ESPN podcast “The Lowe Post” (h/t Jacob Rhude) that a member of the Buss family or Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could make a deal happen if they are willing to reconsider their past stance on the issue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season

In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown

The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team. Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game. Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have agreed on a four-year contract extension that could be worth $130 million, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday night. The deal has $120 million in guaranteed salary and another $10 million in incentives, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details had not been made public. ESPN first reported the agreement.
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Talles Magno scores pivotal goal, NYCFC tops Orlando 2-1

Talles Magno's goal helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday. His goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens. Facundo Torres scored the lone goal for Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils’ magic number down to 1

The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when the Miami Marlins beat the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

From the Archives: The Battle-Scarred Life of Chuck Rayner

A goalkeeper's life was not easy for Chuck Rayner. At times his face looked no better than a duck target in a Coney Islander shooting gallery. "But," Charlie always was quick to point out, "it's a living; and not a bad one at that." That, of course, depends on one's...
NHL

