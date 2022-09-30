Read full article on original website
Goran Dragic says he still ‘cannot sleep well’ because he wants to return to NBA Finals after getting there with Miami Heat
Former Miami Heat and current Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic spoke out about how losing the NBA Finals in the Orlando, Fla. bubble in the 2019-20 season has affected him. Dragic shared that he is still longing to get another chance in the NBA Finals, as he was injured for much of the 2020 championship series.
Report: Pacers would trade Buddy Hield and Myles Turner right now if Lakers included 2 unprotected 1sts
A new report indicates that the Indiana Pacers are reportedly willing to consider trading Buddy Hield and Myles Turner if the Los Angeles Lakers offer unprotected draft picks. Zach Lowe indicated on his ESPN podcast “The Lowe Post” (h/t Jacob Rhude) that a member of the Buss family or Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could make a deal happen if they are willing to reconsider their past stance on the issue.
Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help
Two head coaches are currently on the Boston Celtics' radar as Ime Udoka situation unfolds.
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
DeMar DeRozan is tired of questions about his age. ‘You just make people eat their words,’ the 33-year-old Chicago Bulls forward says.
DeMar DeRozan is tired of being called old. He’s tired of a lot of things. Questions about his toughness. About his fit with Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. About whether he still has enough in the tank to make it another season. As DeRozan enters his 14th NBA...
Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown
The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team. Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game. Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7...
AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have agreed on a four-year contract extension that could be worth $130 million, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday night. The deal has $120 million in guaranteed salary and another $10 million in incentives, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details had not been made public. ESPN first reported the agreement.
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
Lakers News: L.A.’s Reticence To Add Bojan Bogdanovic, Other Players Indicative Of Long-Term Plans
When news arrived that veteran Utah Jazz stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic was being traded to the Detroit Pistons and not your Los Angeles Lakers, fans wondered what went wrong. The 6'7" three-point ace would have been a perfect floor-spacing option for a shooting-challenged Lakers team. View the original article to...
Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
The LA Clippers could have a dominant team this year
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors
Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
Talles Magno scores pivotal goal, NYCFC tops Orlando 2-1
Talles Magno's goal helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday. His goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens. Facundo Torres scored the lone goal for Orlando...
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils’ magic number down to 1
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when the Miami Marlins beat the...
From the Archives: The Battle-Scarred Life of Chuck Rayner
A goalkeeper's life was not easy for Chuck Rayner. At times his face looked no better than a duck target in a Coney Islander shooting gallery. "But," Charlie always was quick to point out, "it's a living; and not a bad one at that." That, of course, depends on one's...
