Drill rapper C Blu held on $110K bail on gun possession charge, Bronx DA says

Camrin Williams, aka C Blu, leaves Bronx Family Court with his girlfriend, lawyer and mother on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Noah Goldberg/New York Daily News/TNS

Teen Bronx drill rapper C Blu, who managed to skirt criminal charges in a police shooting earlier this year, was ordered held on $110,000 bail after cops found a gun in his car, prosecutors said Friday.

Camrin “C Blu” Williams was sitting behind the wheel of a Hyundai parked near Garden St. and Crotona Ave. in Belmont, when cops noticed the handgun stashed under the front passenger seat about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 9 mm handgun had one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine. The 17-year-old rapper didn’t have a permit for the weapon, cops said.

Williams initially refused to get out of the car causing a tense three-minute standoff with police before he was taken into custody.

He is charged with weapons possession, possession of ammunition and obstructing government administration. A Bronx criminal court judge set $110,000 cash bail during a brief arraignment Thursday.

The teen was released from custody in late March after city lawyers continued to drag their feet on whether to charge him for a police shooting in January that outraged Mayor Adams.

Williams was arrested in January after a gun he was carrying went off as cops searched him. Both Williams and a police officer were struck.

Critics of the the state’s bail laws cited the case. Williams was released on $250,000 bail shortly after the shooting, prompting Adams to blast judges’ inability under state law to consider dangerousness when setting bail. Adams also criticized drill rap for fueling deadly gang beefs .

Police initially said the teen was part of a “disorderly crowd” and that he refused to take his hands out of his pockets before the shooting. But on March 8, Judge Naita Semaj slammed an arresting officer’s account as “incredible and unreliable” and said that body cam video showed Williams had actually done “everything you tell your child to do when they’re approached by cops.”

The judge moved the case from Bronx Supreme Court, where the “No Ozone” rapper was initially charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon as an adult to family court.

In May, the city Law Department quietly chose not to pursue the case and charged were dropped.

A call to Williams’ lawyer regarding Tuesday’s arrest was not immediately returned.