Mariners’ 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh’s walk-off HR
SEATTLE (AP) — More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin...
numberfire.com
Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
Julio Rodriguez posts epic message that will get Mariners fans fired up for MLB Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2001. Cal Raleigh’s walk-off home run ultimately sealed the deal and sent Mariners fans home happy. Julio Rodriguez, who’s been a driving force all season and is the front-runner for AL Rookie of the Year, sent a message to Mariners fans after clinching a playoff berth.
Chronicle
Mariners Clinch First Postseason Berth Since 2001 on Walk-Off Home Fun
After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Padres notes: Crismatt partakes, Melvin A-OK, Bell's ovation
Optioned to Triple-A El Paso, oft-used reliever Nabil Crismatt returns to San Diego in time for clincher
numberfire.com
Rangers starting Leody Taveras in center field on Friday night
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras will man center field after Bubba Thompson was shifted to right, Adolis Garcia was chosen as Friday's designated hitter, Sam Huff was shifted behind the plate, and Kevin Plawecki was rested. In a...
ESPN
Javier throws 6 strong innings, AL-best Astros beat Rays 2-1
HOUSTON -- — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros. They are tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin not in lineup Sunday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Machin is being replaced at third base by Ernie Clement versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 253 plate appearances this season, Machin has a .220 batting average with a .587 OPS, 1 home run,...
Yardbarker
The Mariners Dramatically Dropped Their Magic Number To 1
The Seattle Mariners are closing in on clinching their first postseason berth since 2001. After a busy offseason in which they signed Robbie Ray and traded for Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Frazier, the Mariners got off to a rocky start. But at the end of June, they went...
Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3
SEATTLE (AP) - While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. "There's been a lot of emotion around our team here in the last four or five days and I think you saw a little bit of the wind out of our sails today as we got into that ballgame," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Mariners starter Robbie Ray was tagged for...
The Man Behind the Seattle Mariners 2022 Success: Jerry Dipoto
The Seattle Mariners have made the 2022 American League Wild Card and are back in the playoffs after 21 years. It’s been a long long road with tears both joyous and reaping of disappointment. In those 21 years, the Seattle Mariners have been one of the most struggling franchises in profession sports history. Who can Mariners fans thank for this? First, the ball players, and second, Seattle Mariners former General Manager Jerry Dipoto.
