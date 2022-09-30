ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Roy Keane says Manchester United players should be 'embarrassed' after trailing 4-0 in derby

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club's 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City as "hugely embarrassing". Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
Yardbarker

Chelsea among clubs showing transfer interest in 21-year-old Arsenal star

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs to have been casting an admiring glance at Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners could do with tying some of their top young talent down to new contracts after a superb start to the season, with the Daily Mail noting that exciting young Brazilian Martinelli is attracting interest from the Blues.
The Independent

Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

What the papers sayFormer Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.The Sun also carries gossip surrounding who Wolves will target as their new boss, with the paper reporting the club is looking at Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim. The 37-year-old is reportedly at the top of their list of candidates.Elsewhere,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ben Yedder nets hat trick to boost quest for Qatar

Wissam Ben Yedder is still hoping to make France's World Cup squad at age 32 despite heavy competition for the forward spots. His hat trick on Sunday should help the Monaco striker's quest for Qatar. Ben Yedder scored a treble as fifth-place Monaco thrashed Nantes 4-1 to extend its winning...
The Independent

Is Man City vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Manchester derby is one of the most-watched games in all of football, and the first of the Premier League season has arrived.Manchester United visit rivals Manchester City today (Sunday 2 October) as the away side look to narrow the gap to the title pack, entering this game in sixth place in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueMeanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second spot, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, and will be looking to strengthen their reputation as title favourites.City...
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
Front Office Sports

Everton Talks Reportedly Heat Up on $447M Sale

Another Premier League team could find itself under American ownership. Minnesota-based investor Maciek Kaminski is in advanced talks to purchase Everton, per the Financial Times. The talks gained steam over the past week, but a deal is not yet certain. The deal is believed to be for around $446.8 million.
The Independent

Derby domination and other things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden took centre-stage as the Manchester derby proved the highlight of the latest round of Premier League fixtures.The Norway international and England’s Foden both plundered hat-tricks as City romped to a 6-3 victory over United, while the bragging rights in north London ended up in Arsenal territory.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the weekend’s games.Destruction derbyErik ten Hag knew when he arrived at Manchester United that there was a sizeable gap between the club he inherited and noisy neighbours Manchester City as he attempted to turn them back into...
BBC

Reaction after Man City thrash Man Utd

There are four pots, with pot one consisting of the holders and the three domestic champions of the associations ranked highest (France, Germany and England). As the holders (Lyon) are the French champions, Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea as top seeds. Women's Champions League draw. The draw for the...
