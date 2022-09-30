Read full article on original website
Man Utd news LIVE: Ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo comments cause stir, Man City loss reaction, PSV set Gakpo transfer price
MANCHESTER UNITED were woefully short of their cross-town neighbours during a 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden did the damage as City dominated the game, going 6-1 up before United pulled back two late goals. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute during the match. Erik ten...
Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United: Premier League — as it happened
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as City thrashed United in a remarkable Manchester derby
SkySports
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Roy Keane says Manchester United players should be 'embarrassed' after trailing 4-0 in derby
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club's 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City as "hugely embarrassing". Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
Gary Neville makes brutal David de Gea prediction as he suggests goalkeeper’s time at Man Utd is coming to an end
DAVID DE GEA'S days at Manchester United are numbered because he is not good enough at playing out from the back, claims Gary Neville. The former Manchester United star discussed Erik ten Hag's philosophy following the 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City. Neville believes Ten Hag will want his United...
Erling Haaland is on track to crush Premier League records
Erling Haaland is redefining the art of goalscoring in the 21st century, goal by goal, hat-trick by hat-trick.
BBC
Southampton 1-2 Everton: Frank Lampard praises Toffees 'spirit'
Everton head coach Frank Lampard praises his team's energy and spirit after they came back from 1-0 down to beat Southampton at St Mary's. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 1 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Yardbarker
Chelsea among clubs showing transfer interest in 21-year-old Arsenal star
Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs to have been casting an admiring glance at Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners could do with tying some of their top young talent down to new contracts after a superb start to the season, with the Daily Mail noting that exciting young Brazilian Martinelli is attracting interest from the Blues.
NBC Sports
Demolition derby: Man City slices up United with Haaland, Foden hat tricks
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both recorded hat tricks as Manchester City built a five-goal lead before settling for a 6-3 blowout derby win over Manchester United on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland finished with three goals and two assists, while Kevin De Bruyne set up two of the...
What Is Going Wrong At Liverpool?
After another disappointing match for Liverpool, LFCTR take a look at what is going wrong at Anfield. Who is to blame? Jurgen Klopp, the players or FSG?
Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu
Chelsea are interested in adding Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu to their ranks.
10-man Leeds grabs point against Villa in EPL
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds grabbed a point with a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday after Luis Sinisterra’s moment of foolishness left Jesse Marsch’s team with 10 men against Aston Villa. The home side held out at Elland Road but it was with little...
Aggressive Arsenal’s win over Tottenham marked the day Man City discovered their closes Premier League title rivals
ARSENAL announced themselves as a legitimate threat to Manchester City's Premier League crown after mercilessly slaying rivals Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates. Heading into the North London Derby, you'd have to go back 16 league matches to find the last time a visiting team left with three points. It was...
ESPN
Real Madrid president: Football losing battle with U.S. sports, calls for ESL revival
Florentino Perez said that football is "sick" and "losing the global entertainment battle" with U.S. sports, and he backed the dormant European Super League (ESL) project as the way to retain its position as the world's most popular sport. The Real Madrid president -- who was speaking at the club's...
MLS・
Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job
What the papers sayFormer Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.The Sun also carries gossip surrounding who Wolves will target as their new boss, with the paper reporting the club is looking at Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim. The 37-year-old is reportedly at the top of their list of candidates.Elsewhere,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben Yedder nets hat trick to boost quest for Qatar
Wissam Ben Yedder is still hoping to make France's World Cup squad at age 32 despite heavy competition for the forward spots. His hat trick on Sunday should help the Monaco striker's quest for Qatar. Ben Yedder scored a treble as fifth-place Monaco thrashed Nantes 4-1 to extend its winning...
Is Man City vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
The Manchester derby is one of the most-watched games in all of football, and the first of the Premier League season has arrived.Manchester United visit rivals Manchester City today (Sunday 2 October) as the away side look to narrow the gap to the title pack, entering this game in sixth place in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueMeanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second spot, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, and will be looking to strengthen their reputation as title favourites.City...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
Everton Talks Reportedly Heat Up on $447M Sale
Another Premier League team could find itself under American ownership. Minnesota-based investor Maciek Kaminski is in advanced talks to purchase Everton, per the Financial Times. The talks gained steam over the past week, but a deal is not yet certain. The deal is believed to be for around $446.8 million.
Derby domination and other things we learned in the Premier League this weekend
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden took centre-stage as the Manchester derby proved the highlight of the latest round of Premier League fixtures.The Norway international and England’s Foden both plundered hat-tricks as City romped to a 6-3 victory over United, while the bragging rights in north London ended up in Arsenal territory.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the weekend’s games.Destruction derbyErik ten Hag knew when he arrived at Manchester United that there was a sizeable gap between the club he inherited and noisy neighbours Manchester City as he attempted to turn them back into...
BBC
Reaction after Man City thrash Man Utd
