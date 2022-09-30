Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Mac Jones ‘Going To Lose His Job,’ Predicts Ex Patriots Coach
FOXBORO - After a solid rookie season in which Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to the playoffs and was selected to the Pro Bowl, Year 2 is off to a bleak start. The offense has been underwhelming, as Jones has led engineered just 50 points and gained 786 yards in the first three games. He's also already thrown five interceptions, including three in last week's home-opener loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL・
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Stephen A. Smith On Tua Tagovailoa Injury: "Somebody Needs To Be Fired"
Stephen A. Smith shares a similar opinion with many around the league after last night's scary head injury for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. During Friday morning's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst said "somebody needs to be fired" within the Miami organization. "Somebody needs to be fired. Now I...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Must Find Answers Before It’s Too Late
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The race is on for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers improved to 3-1 by beating the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur isn’t going to make any apologies for a win that lacked style points against a team quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said a “win’s a win.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants QB Daniel Jones Plans to Play It Smart with Ankle Injury
The New York Giants are 3-1 for the first time since the 2011 regular season, their last Super Bowl championship after defeating the Chicago Bears 20-12. But the win didn't come without its price, namely injuries suffered by both of the teams two quarterbacks, Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
JuJu Smith-Schuster Calls Out Steelers Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has seen their ups and downs in recent years, and in the midst of some of those downs was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The former second-round pick was one time expected to be the next big name Steelers wideout. But five years later, and a few injuries, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs get sweet revenge on Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — For more than 19 ½ months, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs endured the bitter memory of their loss to the Bucs in Super Bowl 55. When given a chance for some revenge Sunday night, they settled an old score with a mostly lopsided one. Mahomes...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seattle Seahawks Defense: Despite Win Over Lions, Still a Problem
After a 1-2 start to the season and disappointing losses against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks were, in the minds of some, in panic mode. It even got to a point where their own players were outspokenly down on the team, with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs calling his team "obviously not that good."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders Down the Broncos in Physical 32-23 Win
The Las Vegas Raiders played another close game, but this time the outcome was different. Josh Jacobs ran seven yards for his second touchdown of the game with 2:02 remaining to clinch a 32-23 victory over the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the Raiders ended a three-game losing streak to start Josh McDaniels’ first season as head coach of the Silver and Black.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Ravens Notebook: Buffalo Survives and Grows in Shocking Comeback
With their backs rigidly slammed against a Baltimore-based wall, the Buffalo Bills broke new ground in their journey of growth toward a potential championship. Trailing by as many as 17 in their Sunday visit to play the Ravens, the Bills (3-1) clawed their way back against the Lamar Jackson-led onslaught, eventually securing victory on Tyler Bass' 21-yard field goal as time expired, the capper of a 12-play, 77-yard drive that yielded a 23-20 Buffalo victory.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Prove They Have the Best Offensive Line in Football
PHILADELPHIA – Even through the fog and rain that swallowed the Center City skyline on a miserable weather day at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, it was pretty clear to see that the Eagles have the best offensive line in the NFL. They simply mauled the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles stay undefeated as Jalen Hurts and the defense bested Trevor Lawrence
PHILADELPHIA — Even on a wet, blustery day, the Eagles found a way to stay hot. The team overcame a sluggish start to maintain its undefeated record, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, on a rain-soaked Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (4-0) preserved their status as the lone...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wentz-led Commanders lose 3rd in a row after winning start
There was an intentional grounding penalty against Carson Wentz, and the two interceptions for Washington's defense that got wiped out by penalties. And those were only a handful of the mistakes for the Commanders. Maybe that season-opening victory for Wentz in his return to the NFC East was a false...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Crosby After Winner: ‘Those Moments Are Awesome’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby struck the ball with his right foot, like he has thousands of times before. He didn’t wait for the football to split the uprights. He kicked the ball, took a quick glimpse, then thrust his arms into the air.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Responds to Being Benched for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The news was delivered to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in plain terms. When head coach Mike Tomlin told him that the team was making a change, he didn't have to say much. "He said 8's in at halftime," Trubisky said. "That's all he said" Trubisky had a bleak...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways from Lions’ 48-45 Loss to Seahawks
The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football marks a story of two teams looking to bounce back after both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) suffered their first defeats of the 2022 season in week 3. Offensive struggles doomed the Buccaneers during a home loss to Green Bay while the Chiefs were upset on the road in Indianapolis.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos Fear ‘Serious’ Knee Injury for RB Javonte Williams
It likely will be a while before Javonte Williams takes his next snap. According to multiple media reports, the Denver Broncos fear a "serious" knee injury to their bruising running back, who went down amid Sunday's 32-23 defeat at Las Vegas. Williams will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm...
