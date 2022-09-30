Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sixers believe Tobias Harris is more comfortable in new offensive role
CHARLESTON, S.C.–In the past, Tobias Harris would be the No. 2 offensive option for the Philadelphia 76ers. Other than Joel Embiid, the Sixers would rely on Harris to be that second scorer on the floor to get the offense going. Heading into the 2022-23 season, that is no longer...
Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal with Boston Celtics
Former Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. It is a fully guaranteed deal. With the season-ending injury to recently signed forward Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics were looking to fill the roster spot with someone that could play power forward and center. The injury to Robert Williams also convinced the team to sign Griffin to a one-year deal. Griffin began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers then played with the Detroit Pistons and most recently the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Sixers News: Philly Considered Top 5 Deepest Team in NBA
For years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been credited for having one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA. As they always carried two All-Stars with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the supporting cast was always impressive, whether the other prospects were a perfect fit or not. In Philadelphia,...
Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help
Two head coaches are currently on the Boston Celtics' radar as Ime Udoka situation unfolds.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DeMar DeRozan is tired of questions about his age. ‘You just make people eat their words,’ the 33-year-old Chicago Bulls forward says.
DeMar DeRozan is tired of being called old. He’s tired of a lot of things. Questions about his toughness. About his fit with Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. About whether he still has enough in the tank to make it another season. As DeRozan enters his 14th NBA...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets
Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5 of 6 from the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best Steph Curry Highlights From Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. Sweeping their two pre-season games against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors will leave Japan feeling pretty good about the way things went. While there is never too much that can be taken away from pre-season games, it always feels good to win, and there were serval positive takeaways for Golden State.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Is Set To Make His Nets Debut Against The 76ers In Preseason
Ben Simmons is one of the best defensive players in the league, and a top-tier playmaker and slasher. Though he isn't the best scorer, it is clear that the things he does provide on the court make him an impactful player. Though he didn't play during the 2021-22 season due to a back injury, he averaged 14.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 6.9 APG for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2020-21 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wentz-led Commanders lose 3rd in a row after winning start
There was an intentional grounding penalty against Carson Wentz, and the two interceptions for Washington's defense that got wiped out by penalties. And those were only a handful of the mistakes for the Commanders. Maybe that season-opening victory for Wentz in his return to the NFC East was a false...
Miami Heat: Boston’s Blake Griffin signing sees another PF off the table
The Miami Heat have just wrapped up another successful training camp and are now just days away from the start of preseason. Now left with looming decisions to make for their opening night roster, team president, Pat Riley, and the Heat front office’s attention and expectations are fully geared towards winning the 2023 NBA championship.
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier
It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Padres snag a wild-card berth; Phils’ magic number down to 1
The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when the Miami Marlins beat the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns vs. Falcons Notebook: Atlanta’s Furious Finish Fueled by Unlikely Sources
After Sunday's opening 14 minutes, the Atlanta Falcons held a 10-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns. Then, the Falcons offense fell silent, putting up three consecutive three-and-out's (the same number the team had through the season's first three games). The series in which Atlanta finally moved the sticks ended shortly thereafter, as quarterback Marcus Mariota was intercepted by Denzel Ward.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Prove They Have the Best Offensive Line in Football
PHILADELPHIA – Even through the fog and rain that swallowed the Center City skyline on a miserable weather day at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, it was pretty clear to see that the Eagles have the best offensive line in the NFL. They simply mauled the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: Rookie Pitcher’s Season is Effectively Over
The Dodgers have called back righty Andre Jackson on Sunday after Michael Grove was placed on the IL this morning. Grove took a hard grounder off his left knee in his start on Saturday. In last night’s start, Grove went five innings, allowed six hits, four earned runs, two walks,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Talles Magno scores pivotal goal, NYCFC tops Orlando 2-1
Talles Magno's goal helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday. His goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens. Facundo Torres scored the lone goal for Orlando...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seattle Seahawks Defense: Despite Win Over Lions, Still a Problem
After a 1-2 start to the season and disappointing losses against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks were, in the minds of some, in panic mode. It even got to a point where their own players were outspokenly down on the team, with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs calling his team "obviously not that good."
