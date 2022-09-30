ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Registration open for 31st Annual Aviation Fun Day

By Maggie Canone
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. – The Air Rescue and Fire Fighting station, located at 224 Tower Dr., is hosting its 31st Aviation Fun Day.

Happening Saturday, October 8, from 9 am until 1 pm, the event will teach kids from 5 to 12 years old about aviation and related career opportunities.

The day will include contests, games, prizes, fun jumps, a firefighting demonstration, a tour of the airfield, and lunch served.

Registration is free and space fills up fast. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Click here to sign up.

