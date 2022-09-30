ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cockeysville, MD

Sinclair Broadcast faces discrimination lawsuit filed by EEOC in case of Cockeysville employee

By Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Sinclair Broadcast Group discriminated against an employee because of her race, in violation of federal law, a lawsuit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges.

The lawsuit accuses the Hunt Valley-based broadcaster of discriminating against a Black analyst who worked for the company in Cockeysville by underpaying her and forcing her from her job. The employee reported the pay discrimination to the company, then resigned after Sinclair refused to address the disparity, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The agency accused Sinclair of paying employees who are not Black more for similar work.

“It is Sinclair’s consistently applied policy and practice to meet and/or exceed its legal and ethical obligations as it pertains to the treatment of its employees,” a Sinclair spokesman said in an email Friday.

The company will show that its treatment of the plaintiff was consistent with that principle, the spokesman said.

The EEOC is seeking lost wages, compensatory and punitive damages and other relief as well as an injunction prohibiting Sinclair from discriminating against employees because of race in the future. The alleged conduct violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits dis­crimination based on race.

“The EEOC is committed to eradicating discriminatory pay, including pay practices that disadvantage Black women,” said Debra Lawrence, regional attorney in the Philadelphia District Office, which has jurisdiction over Maryland and other states.

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cockeysville, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eeoc#Race Discrimination#Racism#Sinclair Broadcast Group#District Court
foxbaltimore.com

Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

6 people indicted for fentanyl-related crimes across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced on Thursday the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges related to enough fentanyl to kill two million people, along with a "large quantity of handguns." The charges include participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time

Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
Towerlight

Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response

On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Frederick Co. school vows to discipline student who made racial slurs

Frederick County, Maryland, school officials are investigating after a high school student was filmed using hate speech and making racial slurs. In a letter to the school community on Thursday afternoon, Governor Thomas Johnson High School Principal Tracey Kibler said the school will take disciplinary action against one of its students over a social media post involving “hateful speech directed toward Black students.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy