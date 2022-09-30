ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Why James Wiseman's preseason showing vs. Wizards has Warriors' Steve Kerr giddy

It's only preseason, but James Wiseman sure looked good in Golden State's win over Washington on Friday. In the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Wizards as part of this year's NBA Japan Games, Wiseman played 23 minutes off the bench and was the game's leading scorer with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds, tying him with the Wizards' Rui Hachimura for game-high honors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Blake Griffin signs with Celtics for one-year

The Boston Celtics have been exploring ways to bolster their frontcourt depth in the wake of injuries to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari, and they are hoping a six-time NBA All-Star can help address that need. Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski...
BOSTON, MA
Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival

When Blake Griffin was on his way out of Detroit during the 2020-2021 NBA season, many suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should look into acquiring the former Los Angeles Clippers star. There wasn’t much traction behind a Griffin reunion with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Therefore, Griffin never made his way to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Steph Curry Throws Alley-Oop To James Wiseman In Win Over Wizards

View the original article to see embedded media. On Friday morning, the NBA season has officially tipped off as the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards played in Japan (at 6 A.M. Eastern Time). The Warriors won the game by a score of 96-87, and the two teams will play...
WASHINGTON, DC

