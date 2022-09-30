ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Police: Howard Co. burglaries part of nationwide trend targeting upscale homes

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Nine burglary suspects originally from South and Central America have been charged with targeting upscale areas in Howard County, and possibly others around the region.

Howard County police said it's part of a pattern where similar groups target "high-value residences" nationwide.

Three of the suspects - Javier Carrasco Jr., 24, of no fixed address; Felix Gonzalez, 52, of Miami; Ignacio Parra-Otarola, 29, of no fixed address - allegedly stole more than $18,000 worth of jewelry from a home on Scaggsville Road near Pineway Drive in Laurel.

The break-in happened on May 2, and the suspects were ultimately charged with burglary and theft.

The other six suspects - Axll Castillo-Almeida, 22, of Queens, N.Y.; Henry Castillo, 46, of Queens, N.Y.; Jeremy Castillo, 23, of Queens, N.Y.; Jose Cisneros-Mendoza, 24, of no fixed address; Leandro Hernandez-Alarcon, 41, of no fixed address; Ramiro Herrera-Martinez, 57, of Queens, N.Y. - were apprehended while trying to break into a house in Highland on Sept. 3, said Howard County police.

They allegedly targeted a home on Deer Valley Road, off of Mink Hollow Road, and tried to enter through a rear sliding-glass door.

Police said the suspects came from South and Central America via New York and Florida.

They're continuing to work with other agencies to connect the suspects to similar crimes around the region.

