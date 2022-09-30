ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula

Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
MUSIC
NYLON

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023

It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer

Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Richard Marx, ‘Songwriter': Album Review

Listeners of a certain age mostly recall Richard Marx as the impossibly coiffed singer and songwriter of the late '80s. His first two records included such radio staples as "Don't Mean Nothin'" and "Right Here Waiting." This was music that soundtracked high-school crushes and prom spotlights. Now 59, Marx has...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?

The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
LOS ANGELES, CA

