Guillermo del Toro Wants You To Unlock Your Fears In The Trailer For His ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
Guillermo del Toro's new spooky series will debut Oct 25 as part of a four day, double episode Netflix & Chills event!
Digital Trends
The best horror documentaries
Documentary films can often be written off as just a bunch of National Geographic specials or educational deep dives on world-changing folks and phenomena, socioeconomic subjects, and other textbook explorations of the universe as we know it (or don’t know it). But for cinema-goers who want to learn about something a bit more sordid, uncomfortable, or downright terrifying, there are horror documentaries. Some of these titles are about the horror genre itself, while others explore more esoteric matters, such as the many terrors of sleep paralysis and killer clowns for hire.
The Bear: forget the food – this kitchen drama is the next great menswear show
This hectic closeup of kitchen life is more than just a culinary drama – it’s a hymn to the fashions of our time
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
ComicBook
Primal Kill Count Clip Highlights the Show's Bloodiest Moments: Watch
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal recently wrapped up the second season of its run with Adult Swim earlier this Summer, and the network is showing off just how intense of a series it could be by taking on every one of the series' kills and adding them up over its run so far! Originally making its debut a couple of years ago, the newest animated series from the same mind behind Samurai Jack really introduced a whole new kind of world to animation fans. It was brutal, bloody, and unforgiving. Then the second season pushed all of that into a whole new kind of realm.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gorgeously creepy animation deemed too scary for kids uncovers a new world on streaming
Notable author Neil Gaiman is currently riding the high of a lifetime as The Sandman continues to dominate the Netflix charts. And while the comic book series is undoubtedly one of the biggest eye-popping adventures of the year, his heart-thumping dark fantasy novel Coraline is what stands out amongst horror fanatics and spooky stans around the world. With some elbow grease, Gaiman’s award-winning novel soon became a hit stop-motion film in 2009’s Coraline.
disneydining.com
Figment Is Getting His Own Movie!
It’s been a wild time in terms of Disney movies, both animated and live-action. Disney has been creating some truly great movies recently, like Encanto, Turning Red, and the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel Disenchanted. On the flip side, there have been some less successful films like Lightyear and the recently released Pinocchio. There are a number of other live-action films coming down the pike — including Snow White, The Little Mermaid, and Peter Pan and Wendy. However, there is one movie that was just announced that may surprise you.
The Stunning Transformation Of Tomb Raider
One of the most celebrated action-adventure video game franchises is "Tomb Raider," with its original 1996 installment developed by Core Design and published by Eidos Interactive. Starring throughout the game series is archaeologist and gun-toting adventurer Lara Croft, who explores ancient temples for rare artifacts, battling supernatural monsters and feral creatures dwelling inside. In numerous "Tomb Raider" games, Lara finds herself stopping nefarious figures from misusing these relics to alter the world order, with Lara the best equipped to save the world.
New Smile trailer promises relentless jump scares and nightmarish grins in "gnarly" new horror movie
Paramount Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for new horror movie Smile — and it threatens to shake up even the most hardened of genre fans. Full of screaming, jump scares, people being set on fire, and nightmarish grins, it's certainly not for the faint of heart... Directed by...
msn.com
10 classic Disney characters we want to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Disney Dreamlight Valley is a Disney fan’s dream come true. You build your own Disney village and hang out with your favorite Disney characters. However, the game is only in early access, and the available pool of Disney characters is limited. When the title first came out in early access, only characters from My Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen, Tangled, and Wall-E were in the game. The title will quickly expand, and more characters end up being available. Iconic characters like Belle, Aladdin, Simba, and Scar are in the game’s files and will likely be part of the main game sooner rather than later. However, there are still some omissions we would love to see in the game at some point.
Collider
‘Psycho’ Review: One of the Greatest and Most Suspenseful Films of All Time
“You’ve never seen Psycho!?” I cannot tell you how many times I’ve fielded this question, often awkwardly, from people of all levels of movie knowledge and interest. Up until this very moment, the answer has been an unforgivable “no,” which is typically said with a prolonged sigh. Of course, the sigh is not directed at the person asking me, but rather at myself for getting into this situation in the first place. How can someone so in love with movies have not seen Psycho? Miraculously, I’ve been able to dodge spoilers, save for knowing that there was an iconic scene with Jamie Lee Curtis’ mother screaming in the shower. But other than that, I was able to go into this film cold. After sinking into its swampy waters, one thing is certain: this film is an unfettered cinematic masterpiece.
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans: A Heartfelt And Messy Masterpiece From One Of Our Greatest Filmmakers
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans finds the director turning a lens back on his adolescence, and he captures magic.
Digital Trends
The best horror movie prequels
A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
msn.com
The most star-crossed cinematic lovers of all-time
Slide 1 of 26: Cinema is full of star-crossed lovers – true hearts that are kept apart by bad luck, misfortunes, or cosmic forces beyond their control. Rick and Ilsa from "Casablanca" really set the gold standard in this category – truly and deeply in love, but kept apart by her husband, his bar, World War II, and evil German soldiers. As time goes by, we are still dealing with doomed romances – some things never change as our favorite ill-fated cinematic couples remind us.
All The Disney Animation Movies From 2011-2020, Ranked
The hits from Disney Animation Studios just kept on coming in the 2010s. Here are all the Disney Animation films from 2011-2020, ranked.
EW.com
David Yates to direct Tarzan
Director David Yates shepherded the Harry Potter franchise through its final four installments. Now, one year after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 2, Yates has nailed down his next project: A new film about Tarzan, Edgar Rice Burroughs' ferocious tree-swinging wild man. A source close to the production has confirmed the initial report by Vulture that Yates is onboard to helm the new Tarzan. The character has a long cinematic history, from the silent movies through the Johnny Weissmuller era all the way to Disney's animated Tarzan in 1999. David Yates' Tarzan film comes fromWarner Bros, which also produced the Potter series.
ComicBook
Eli Roth and 50 Cent Team Up for Trio of Original Horror Movies
'Tis the season for horror movies, and horror movie news. Eli Roth is no stranger to the genre, having helmed Cabin Fever, Hostel, and more. Now, the director is back and he's teaming up with rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson who has appeared in many movies throughout his career. According to Deadline, Roth and Jackson will be making three horror movies together titled The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House.
wegotthiscovered.com
Clive Barker movie adaptations, ranked
Clive Barker famously burst onto the horror scene with a ringing endorsement from Stephen King. The horror giant singled out Barker’s collection of short stories, growing under the name The Books of Blood, and King claimed Barker was the future of horror. King may have helped fulfill that prophecy,...
