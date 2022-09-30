Read full article on original website
Related
Phil Collins’ Five Children Are Making Names For Themselves In Hollywood
English singer and songwriter Phil Collins has not only had a successful run in the five decades of his music career but also in parenting his kids (Lily, Nicholas, Matthew, Simon, and Joely), who are taking over the entertainment industry. Collins’ children are from his previous marriages to Andrea Bertorelli, Jill Tavelman, and Orianne Cevey.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
Bruce Springsteen surprises arena crowd, jams with The Killers (VIDEOS)
As The Killers stepped back on stage for an encore at their Madison Square Garden concert Saturday night, frontman Brandon Flowers admitted the veteran rock band had butterflies throughout the evening. “Everybody gets a little nervous when their boss shows up for work, right?” Flowers asked the sold-out New York...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stereogum
Black Country, New Road Brought Their Charming And Invigorating New Live Show To Desert Daze
You know what must be a bitch? Performing at a music festival at the peak of mid-afternoon heat, before the sunset brings relief and the intangible excitement of live music after dark. You know what else must be a bitch? Having to come up with a whole new live set because your lead singer quit the band.
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date
The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
Evergreen
Caroline Shaw has demonstrated time and again that her Pulitzer Prize-winning Partita for 8 Voices was no fluke. In the nine years since the achievement, Shaw has continued to prove her compositional prowess, creating imaginative works for solo instruments, orchestra, percussion, and various chamber arrangements. In 2019, the New York-based composer teamed up with the Attacca Quartet for their first collaborative record, the wild and wide-reaching Orange. Their second project together, Evergreen, expands this partnership by exploring the relationship that contemporary classical music has with language, narrative, and nature.
RELATED PEOPLE
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
TMZ.com
'MJ: The Musical' Producer John Branca's Backstage Visit with Star Myles Frost
When "MJ: The Musical" meets "The Producers" ... you get a little something like this. John Branca -- one of the guys behind Broadway's biggest spectacle right now -- went backstage Friday night with his wife, Jenna, to meet the show's lead star ... Myles Frost, who plays Michael. They had a cool little photo-op moment together -- flashing smiles and looking sharp.
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)
Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
50 Years Ago: Al Green Hits Peak on ‘I’m Still in Love With You’
The slow buildup that was Al Green's career since the mid-'60s finally seemed to reach its high point on Let's Stay Together. Now in his fifth year of recording, the January 1972 LP yielded a No. 1 pop and R&B single with the title track and a No. 1 album on the R&B chart.
Comments / 0