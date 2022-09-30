ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

Get a 'Taste of Texas' at the state fair

DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Brooke Katz, Keith Russell, and Kennedi Walker all took a bite of some unique treats at the State Fair of Texas Friday morning. The theme of the fair this year is "Taste of Texas". Brooke and Keith spoke Tony Bednar with Tony's Taco Shop about what food they've brought to the fairgrounds this year. This is the shop's second year at the fair. One item on their list is quesabirria (a cross of a taco and a quesadilla) filled with cheese and ribeye meat tacos. It's also paired with green salsa for spice lovers and comes with...
WFAA

Kroger & State Fair of Texas

A longtime state fair tradition has been totally re-imagined for this year! The Kroger Starlight Parade happens every night and features over-the-top, Texas-themed floats for the whole family!. John Votava, director of Corporate Affairs with Kroger Dallas, shares how you can enjoy all the parade has to offer and save...
Eater

Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods

Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New State Fair Food Vendor Living His American Dream

When the State Fair of Texas opened today, Jesus Carmona experienced it through a completely new lens...as a food vendor. "I love food. I enjoy food. It's my passion," Carmona said. Carmona owns Milagro Tacos Cantina near Trinity Groves in Dallas. He moved here from Mexico when he was 17-years...
dallasexpress.com

New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
cohaitungchi.com

50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth

You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in dallas | 50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth. There are so many free things to do in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area that you could stay busy for months. While it’s true many of the attractions here can add up quickly, you don’t have to break the bank to have a great time in DFW.
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
dallasexaminer.com

2022 Midterm Elections Page: What you need to know

The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. U.S. Representative District 30.
CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disadvantaged Families May Get Dallas Cash

Dallas is considering a plan to give monthly cash directly to disadvantaged families. Better than expected sales tax revenue is a source to help make the payments. It’s part of an equity plan that had overwhelming support from the Dallas City Council in August. The initial suggestion for the...
News Channel 25

Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
