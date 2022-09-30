Read full article on original website
Related
State Fair of Texas begins today in Dallas
The day is here! The Great State Fair of Texas opens today at Fair Park in Dallas. From around the state, Texans will be gathering for the next 24 days. The gates open every day at 10 a.m.
Get a 'Taste of Texas' at the state fair
DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Brooke Katz, Keith Russell, and Kennedi Walker all took a bite of some unique treats at the State Fair of Texas Friday morning. The theme of the fair this year is "Taste of Texas". Brooke and Keith spoke Tony Bednar with Tony's Taco Shop about what food they've brought to the fairgrounds this year. This is the shop's second year at the fair. One item on their list is quesabirria (a cross of a taco and a quesadilla) filled with cheese and ribeye meat tacos. It's also paired with green salsa for spice lovers and comes with...
These are the best steakhouses in Texas, report says
When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.
WFAA
Kroger & State Fair of Texas
A longtime state fair tradition has been totally re-imagined for this year! The Kroger Starlight Parade happens every night and features over-the-top, Texas-themed floats for the whole family!. John Votava, director of Corporate Affairs with Kroger Dallas, shares how you can enjoy all the parade has to offer and save...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods
Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New State Fair Food Vendor Living His American Dream
When the State Fair of Texas opened today, Jesus Carmona experienced it through a completely new lens...as a food vendor. "I love food. I enjoy food. It's my passion," Carmona said. Carmona owns Milagro Tacos Cantina near Trinity Groves in Dallas. He moved here from Mexico when he was 17-years...
dallasexpress.com
New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
cohaitungchi.com
50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth
You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in dallas | 50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth. There are so many free things to do in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area that you could stay busy for months. While it’s true many of the attractions here can add up quickly, you don’t have to break the bank to have a great time in DFW.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
nypressnews.com
State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
dallasexaminer.com
2022 Midterm Elections Page: What you need to know
The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. U.S. Representative District 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disadvantaged Families May Get Dallas Cash
Dallas is considering a plan to give monthly cash directly to disadvantaged families. Better than expected sales tax revenue is a source to help make the payments. It’s part of an equity plan that had overwhelming support from the Dallas City Council in August. The initial suggestion for the...
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Comments / 0