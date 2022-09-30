ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Should ‘In God We Trust’ be displayed on County vehicles? Raleigh County Commission will discuss in upcoming session

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
gloria tanner
1d ago

I am asking the Committee to consider in their heart and in their minds what is right to do we either stand for truth and God or we stand for nothing! The change that the world has taken is corruption and evil the morals are at a very low we better be trusting in God

Betty J Almond
1d ago

some people that suck in the air that God provides have kicked our Risen Lord out of America and then wanna complain that 5he laws are evil now and they are ! The day will come ....and yall know it .... you'll be left behind

Shelbie Carroll
1d ago

yes and they should also put in God we trust in the schools also and bring back prayers and Bible studies back in the schools also

