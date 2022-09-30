Should ‘In God We Trust’ be displayed on County vehicles? Raleigh County Commission will discuss in upcoming session

Read full article on original website
gloria tanner
1d ago
I am asking the Committee to consider in their heart and in their minds what is right to do we either stand for truth and God or we stand for nothing! The change that the world has taken is corruption and evil the morals are at a very low we better be trusting in God
Betty J Almond
1d ago
some people that suck in the air that God provides have kicked our Risen Lord out of America and then wanna complain that 5he laws are evil now and they are ! The day will come ....and yall know it .... you'll be left behind
Shelbie Carroll
1d ago
yes and they should also put in God we trust in the schools also and bring back prayers and Bible studies back in the schools also
4
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures
MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
wvpublic.org
DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
UPDATE: Water service restored in Rock View
UPDATE: ROCK VIEW (LOOTPRESS) – A water line issue affecting residents in the Rock View area Sunday evening has reportedly been resolved. The latest in a series of water issues to impact the Rock View area, a leak announced Sunday evening by the Town of Pineville was rectified over the ensuing hours with completion of repairs having been confirmed at around 10:00pm Sunday night.
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from the public to locate missing Kanawha County man
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help to find a Kanawha County man that has been reported missing. John Gatten Jr., 34, of Clendenin was last seen leaving his home on West Union Road Sept. 26., according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
woay.com
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
WVDOH awards contract to replace iconic Greenbrier County bridge
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Replacement of an iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Triton Construction...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
Burning Laws take effect October 1st
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022, is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can only start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids
CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash
AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
woay.com
Watch D.O.G.S returns to Fayette County Schools, getting a fresh start at Fayetteville Pre-k through 8
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County. An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
Structure fire could lead to Wyoming County road closures
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid a Route 971 area following a structure fire on Friday. A Friday evening notice from the Oceana Fire Department confirmed that the recent incident could render the Aliff Street area of Route 971 unusable for a time.
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
wvpublic.org
Ceremony In Raleigh County Honors ‘Little Jimmy’ Dickens
Family of the late country music legend and Raleigh County native, “Little Jimmy” Dickens, will honor his memory this weekend. Born in Raleigh County in 1920, Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.
Tribute area to honor fallen veterans on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle. Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military. The yellow roses […]
