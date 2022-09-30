ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas Aviation Museum announces renovation plans

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Aviation Museum announced plans for a big renovation this week.

The renovation will cover four areas of the museum and highlight the Hall of Fame, Air Capital Theatre, a Welcome to Wichita exhibit, and feature the Ulysses Lee “Rip” Gooch Black Aviators Hall of Fame.

The renovation will begin this fall and go into the winter months. The museum hopes to have the renovation completed within three to four months.

“We are going to have one new exhibit, and it is going to be our Welcome to Wichita exhibit. That is going to highlight the history of our building that we are standing in. This was the original Wichita Municipal Airport for a number of years before becoming the administration building for McConnell Air Force. For the past 30 years, it served as the museum,” Ben Sauceda, executive director of the Kansas Aviation Museum, said.

This is the wealthiest person in Kansas, according to Forbes

Sauceda said a new theatre will be built to focus on stories of Kansas aviation. The Hall of Fame will be moved to the original baggage claim of the airport. The Ulysses Lee “Rip” Gooch Black Aviators Hall of Fame will be located on the third floor. Gooch was a big supporter and donor of the museum. He passed away last year.

Gallery: Kansas Aviation Museum renovation plans

  • Welcome to Wichita (Courtesy: Kansas Aviation Museum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufGTd_0iGoOfH200
    Air Capital Theatre (Courtesy: Kansas Aviation Museum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeWsB_0iGoOfH200
    Hall of Fame (Courtesy: Kansas Aviation Museum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS1a_0iGoOfH200
    “Rip” Gooch Black Aviators Hall of Fame (Courtesy: Kansas Aviation Museum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlG68_0iGoOfH200
    “Rip” Gooch Black Aviators Hall of Fame (Courtesy: Kansas Aviation Museum)

Sauceda adds this is just the first phase of renovations. Plans are in the works for the exterior grounds of the museum.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Eight people inducted into Wichita North High School Hall of Fame

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, eight people were inducted into the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame. Wichita native and Chicago-based film director and producer, Brian Schodorf is just one of those inductees. He graduated in 2002 and was recognized for his profession work in the arts and entertainment field. “There is something […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
Wichita, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hall Of Fame#Air Capital Theatre#Mcconnell Air Force#Forbes Sauceda
KSN News

3 in the Community: Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News also traveled to Goddard as part of our 3 in the Community initiative. Teachers help tornado-damaged school in Andover When a tornado damaged Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover in late April, Goddard teachers came up with Pennies for Prairie Creek. Students brought in loose change to donate to the cause. […]
GODDARD, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Louis’ Rose Hill Café

If you asked Louis Foreman what it takes to be a successful restaurant in Rose Hill, he would say something like this: blood, sweat and tears. Moving to Kansas 32 years ago from Louisiana and pivoting from musical teacher to restaurant owner, Foreman has shown up for the community for the last 25 years.
ROSE HILL, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash

An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Amidon bridge closes Monday for 14 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Amidon bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood is closing on Monday, Oct. 3, for the next 14 months. Northbound lanes have already been closed for several weeks, but now both directions will be shut down starting Monday for […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy