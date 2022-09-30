SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO