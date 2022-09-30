Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan ServPro team helps in Florida during hurricane aftermath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - Workers from Mid-Michigan's ServPro franchises are in Florida and may stay there for months!. Josh Ingeirsoll, the franchise owner for much of Mid-Michigan, said the work is constant. He barely even had the time for a phone interview. Ingiersoll told ABC12 his team set...
abc12.com
Truck driver arrested in Florida on parental kidnapping charge arraigned in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A truck driver arrested in Florida for parental kidnapping was back in Saginaw for his arraignment on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, Joses Braxton was found in a Walmart parking lot in Riviera Beach north of Miami. His four children were living with him inside his semi-truck, but he said the allegation that he kidnapped any of them is not true.
abc12.com
Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan economic development board approved more than $400 million in state incentives Wednesday for two battery factories estimated to cost $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Pending approval by state lawmakers, the incentive packages would draw from a fund created less...
abc12.com
Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
63-foot spruce in St. Johns selected as Michigan's state Christmas tree
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WJRT) - A mammoth spruce tree from Mid-Michigan will be on display outside the Michigan Capitol this winter as the official state Christmas tree. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget selected a 63-foot spruce outside a house in St. Johns to festoon the Capitol grounds during the holiday season this year.
abc12.com
Abundant apple crop harvesting quality and quantity
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) – With fall in full swing, it's the time of year for apple picking, visiting orchards and all things apples. And this year is a near-record year for apples with the Department of Agriculture saying apple production is up 68 percent in Michigan following last year's crop that was damaged by frost.
abc12.com
Michigan studying option of making insulin for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The effort to lower insulin costs could lead Michigan to open a manufacturing facility that would supply diabetics across the state at lower cost. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Monday to study options for the state to lower the cost of insulin for 912,000 diabetics living in Michigan. A state-run manufacturing facility is among the options.
abc12.com
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc12.com
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive aiming to lower insulin costs
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – For people with diabetes, going without the insulin they need can be dangerous and life threatening. Insulin prices have risen dramatically in the past decade in the U.S., a standard unit costing more than 10 times the price than in other countries. But the...
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge will stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge will stop refunding tokens for money at the end of this year. The Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens as payment for crossing the bridge at toll lanes in September 2019 as demand for them dwindled. But several tokens remain in circulation,...
abc12.com
1.5 million Michigan voters request absentee ballots for Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1.5 million people plan to cast absentee ballots in Michigan for the Nov. 8 general election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said municipal clerks around the state received more absentee ballot applications than the last midterm election in 2018, when 1.16 million people voted absentee.
abc12.com
Flint water criminal charges dropped against seven officials
A Genesee County judge dropped charges against seven state officials accused of wrongdoing in the Flint water crisis. Judge drops charges against 7 in Flint water crisis cases after Supreme Court ruling. The charges were dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that a one-man grand jury cannot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
State regulators seize 53 gambling devices from Mundy Township storefront
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan gambling regulators removed 53 devices from an alleged illegal gaming operation at a storefront in Mundy Township. The Michigan Gaming Control Board took the 53 allegedly illegal gambling devices from The Hot Spot at 5542 Fenton Road in the retail plaza just north of Hill Road.
Comments / 0