Florida State

abc12.com

Mid-Michigan ServPro team helps in Florida during hurricane aftermath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - Workers from Mid-Michigan's ServPro franchises are in Florida and may stay there for months!. Josh Ingeirsoll, the franchise owner for much of Mid-Michigan, said the work is constant. He barely even had the time for a phone interview. Ingiersoll told ABC12 his team set...
FLORIDA STATE
abc12.com

Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan economic development board approved more than $400 million in state incentives Wednesday for two battery factories estimated to cost $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Pending approval by state lawmakers, the incentive packages would draw from a fund created less...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

63-foot spruce in St. Johns selected as Michigan's state Christmas tree

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WJRT) - A mammoth spruce tree from Mid-Michigan will be on display outside the Michigan Capitol this winter as the official state Christmas tree. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget selected a 63-foot spruce outside a house in St. Johns to festoon the Capitol grounds during the holiday season this year.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
abc12.com

Abundant apple crop harvesting quality and quantity

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) – With fall in full swing, it's the time of year for apple picking, visiting orchards and all things apples. And this year is a near-record year for apples with the Department of Agriculture saying apple production is up 68 percent in Michigan following last year's crop that was damaged by frost.
FREELAND, MI
abc12.com

Michigan studying option of making insulin for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The effort to lower insulin costs could lead Michigan to open a manufacturing facility that would supply diabetics across the state at lower cost. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Monday to study options for the state to lower the cost of insulin for 912,000 diabetics living in Michigan. A state-run manufacturing facility is among the options.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge will stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge will stop refunding tokens for money at the end of this year. The Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens as payment for crossing the bridge at toll lanes in September 2019 as demand for them dwindled. But several tokens remain in circulation,...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
abc12.com

1.5 million Michigan voters request absentee ballots for Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1.5 million people plan to cast absentee ballots in Michigan for the Nov. 8 general election. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said municipal clerks around the state received more absentee ballot applications than the last midterm election in 2018, when 1.16 million people voted absentee.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint water criminal charges dropped against seven officials

A Genesee County judge dropped charges against seven state officials accused of wrongdoing in the Flint water crisis. Judge drops charges against 7 in Flint water crisis cases after Supreme Court ruling. The charges were dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that a one-man grand jury cannot...
FLINT, MI
