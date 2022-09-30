ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

Celebrate the fall season at Bronck Museum

By Jessie House
 2 days ago

COXSACKIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Celebrate the fall season in Hudson Valley at Bronck Museum’s Heritage craft, food and beverage fair. The event will take place on Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the event, crafters will be offering traditional handmade goods such as a variety of hand-knitted, hand-sewn, and quilted goods, hand-spun knitting wool, spicy candles, handmade teddy bears, pottery, and more. Local food and beverages will showcase their delicious cuisine while you place your bids at the silent auction. Promenade the historical grounds as you listen to bluegrass and county music performed by The Running River.

Admission to this event is free, and it takes place in fair or foul weather. Bronck Museum is located just off 9W, 1 ½ mile south of the intersection of Routes 385, 81, and 9W near Coxsackie, and is easily reached via NYS Thruway Exit 21B at Coxsackie.  For additional information contact the Bronck Museum at (518) 731-6490 or visit Greene County Historical Society website .



