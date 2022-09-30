hahaha Ufc fans, including myself loved watching you get destroyed. Nothing better than watching an arrogant athlete be humbled!
Rhonda should consider reaching out to the Olympics Committee regarding the inclusion of a new event,im sure they won't mind adding "crying and whining" to their already bloated roster of meaningless sports and boring nonsense. If done right, Rhonda would be in charge of it all, she's really good at it, so just give her a mic and a good 30 minutes, no, make that an hour so she doesn't accuse the committee of bias or been bandwagon jumpers.
She is the one who decided not to continue her UFC career after getting beat a couple times. So if you are a UFC fan your not going to watch fake fighting and still think it's the same and support her. Her decision.
Related
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
RELATED PEOPLE
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxer dies after warning signs seconds before collapses on ESPN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Fight Video
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Exposes Himself In Disturbing Video
UFC Fight Night 211 video: Chelsea Chandler smashes Julija Stoliarenko for first-round debut TKO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight
UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan odds, picks and predictions
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
A.J. McKee says Nate Diaz 'can get Long Beach slapped,' welcomes fight in Bellator
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
Belal Muhammad says Khabib Nurmagomedov will corner him at UFC 280
bjpenndotcom
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 46