Two skeletons are better than one

“I’m so mad.”

Those words, if ever uttered by my wife, are an ill omen. In all our years of marriage, they’ve yet to ever be directed at me – I get the silent treatment – but I’m nonetheless vulnerable to their impact.

Such was the case last year as the Halloween season began.

A week had passed since we erected our 12-foot skeleton, lovingly named Bruce in honor of … "Finding Nemo"? "Batman"? Australia? To be honest, I don’t remember. The point is, the towering monstrosity was more than just a prop, it was … HE was … family.

Trouble was, we weren’t the only ones to adopt one.

Two other homes in our neighborhood boasted their own 12-foot skeletons. One of them, due to their prominent location near the neighborhood entrance and spectacular hilltop locale, positioned a skeleton like Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer welcoming all who drove past.

That wasn’t right.

That wasn’t allowed.

WE were the 12-foot skeleton house. Not them. Us and no one else. How dare they? Who did they think they were?

I assured her that Home Depot, being the noble capitalists they were, didn’t offer “Bruce’s” exclusively. Provided someone had the money, the desire and a vehicle capable of transporting it, they welcomed any who wanted to adopt their own skeletal titan.

“We still have to outdo them,” Amanda insisted.

I tried assuring her that, in fact, we do outdo them. While the other homes boasted giant skeletons, they didn’t boast skeletal horses, graveyards, giant spiders or pumpkin-headed, smoke-breathing forest monsters.

(I made the last one, myself.)

At this, she sighed. I was right. In fact, we even had official proof of that when our neighborhood named us the best-decorated house.

She didn’t say I was right, not out loud, of course. After all, what wife ever admits such blasphemy? Deep down, however, I believe she knew.

And she knew that I knew she knew.

Which made it doubly satisfying.

Still, however, she wasn’t content. Never mind that we had so many other ghoulish delights in the yard, or that we’d gather and build more in the years to come. When it came to giant skeletons, we HAD to be No. 1.

“That’s why we need two,” she told me in June.

I blinked several times, partly because the summer months are murder on my allergies and irritate my eyes, and also partly out of shock.

Two? TWO?

Really?

They could stand on either side of our front door, she told me. They could be like sentinels, like oversized guards watching all who dare enter our yard in hopes of uttering those magic words: “Trick or Treat.”

The visual was enough to convince me, and if I’m being honest, I was probably kind of into the idea the moment she said it.

After all, it’s Halloween.

And Halloween is definitely our thing.

Reach Matt Schorr at mattschorr@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @themattschorr and on Instagram at @theschorr. His website is www.mattschorr.net.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Two skeletons are better than one