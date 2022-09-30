Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Restoration Foundation, City of Newport select consultant for city’s design guidelines for elevating historic buildings
The Newport Restoration Foundation (NRF) and the City of Newport today announced that they have selected Phil Thomason of Thomason and Associates to develop graphics for the City’s Design Guidelines for Elevating Historic Buildings. Thomason will produce Appendix A of the guidelines, a set of photos, drawings, and architectural...
‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend. All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
whatsupnewp.com
Dozens of local candidates will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation in October
With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island. These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to...
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
independentri.com
With summer in the books, Theatre By The Sea owner reflects on theater’s big return
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The 2022 Theatre By The Sea summer season delivered on its promise of a box-busting schedule after a global pandemic left the curtains closed for two years. After COVID hit, Bill Hanney, the theater’s owner and executive producer, had to curtail the summer musical productions...
Woonsocket Call
Everybody’s talking: WHS grad Kevin Lavallee opens Everybody’s Pizzeria
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike. Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management...
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Pinup calendar shoot, hunting season & a haunted trail
Northern, RI – Autumn is now in full swing with new seasonal openings, festivals and fairs nearly every weekend until the colder weather takes hold later this year. Welcome to The Weekend, northern Rhode Island, our weekly roundup of all the fun you can find in our small towns, from live music and car shows, to fundraisers and special celebrations.
whatsupnewp.com
Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16￼
Potter League for Animals today announced that it is hosting their 33rd annual Heart and Sole Walk for Animals on Sunday October 16th at 10 am at Fort Adams State Park. The Heart & Sole Walk for Animals is the most exciting pet walk of the year and the Potter League’s largest fall fundraiser and festival, bringing together pet lovers and their best friends to raise funds and awareness for homeless animals across Rhode Island and beyond.
frmedia.org
Events at the Fall River Public Library October 3 – October 8
Here are the events taking place at the Fall River Public Library next week. October is here, and we’re gearing up for Halloween at the library, along with planning fall events for all ages. Here’s what’s happening the week of October 3 – October 8, 2022.
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown Town Hall reopens after multimillion-dollar renovation
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown's Town Hall was built in the late 1800s, but after a multimillion-dollar upgrade things are modern inside. There's a new wing with ADA-compliant elevators and bathrooms, along with new technology like cameras and livestreaming capabilities. Officials said the building had been closed...
providenceonline.com
The Witches of Providence
According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
ABC6.com
From Salem, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Warwick screening of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — “Hocus Pocus 2” will screen Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick. Steven Fienberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office will attend the event, as well as Gov. Dan McKee and Disney representatives. “Hocus Pocus 2” was primarily filmed in...
providenceonline.com
HOME TOUR: Providence’s Wedding Cake House
N.B. Miranda’s term as innkeeper ends in April of 2023, and the Wedding Cake House team is looking for her successor. Interested? Apply online at DirtPalace.org. At the intersection of Plainfield Street and Manton Avenue, AKA Olneyville Square, find The Dirt Palace Storefront Window Gallery. Since 2000, this public art project has showcased the talent of hundreds of local, national, and international artists, community groups, and youth arts programming. Monthly rotating exhibits are free and on view 24/7.
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
rinewstoday.com
As Franklin said, “A beautiful city, Ma’am, if you can keep it.”- David Brussat
Photo: Raised river walk of boardwalk with chain-link fencing, its ugliness mitigated by ugly building. (City) Forces are gathering to undo much of the good work done in recent decades to improve the city of Providence. Our beautiful new waterfront seems about to be sacrificed unnecessarily to climate anxieties. Kennedy Plaza, the nexus of public transit in the capital of the Ocean State, seems about to be transformed – again, unnecessarily – into a goofball kiddie playground, a redundant extension of the goofball kiddie playground proposed for Waterplace Park.
