Bronx, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder set to become free agent

Greg Allen will be out on his own soon. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Miguel Andujar off of waivers from the Yankees. In correspondence with that move, the Pirates designated Allen for assignment. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MLBtraderumors.com, he has been outrighted to...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’

NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience

It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Buffalo, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Select Chi Chi González, Designate Jacob Barnes

The Yankees announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game, selecting right-hander Chi Chi González to the active roster while designating fellow right-hander Jacob Barnes for assignment. Additionally, infielder/outfielder Matt Carpenter was transferred to the 60-day injured list. González, 30, has bounced around quite a bit...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

My Dream, Albeit Realistic, 2022 Yankee Starting Line-up and Bench

1) My defintion of "realistic" does not include any expectation or speculation as to what the "Yankees" or Aaron Boone might do. As such, I would ask that posters please respond accodingly, and as if each of you were "in charge of things." 2) I acknowledge that for many, Carpenters...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs

The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Zack Britton worked his tail off to get back to the majors in the hopes of contributing to some postseason success for the Yankees, but unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be. After a disastrous appearance on Friday night ended with Britton walking off the field with the team trainer, he has been put on the 60-day IL with shoulder fatigue, effectively ending both his season and his Yankees career. It’s always hard to watch a guy’s body fail him, but it’s especially difficult to watch when it happens to one of the best relievers of the last decade or so. At this stage in his career, too, questions start to swirl about whether he will be able to return, or if this’ll be it. For his sake, I hope Friday night’s wild pitch isn’t the last he throws on a baseball field. He’s had too good of a career to go out like that.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays close to hosting Wild Card Series in Toronto

Yesterday was a crummy day for baseball in the Bronx, and the Yankees obliged with, well, pretty crummy baseball. At least it was meaningless! Hopefully, Aaron Judge gets his swing back in Texas beginning tonight. All the American League teams played during the day as well, so it’s time for...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Chi Chi González vs. Kyle Bradish

It’s a rainy afternoon for the Yankees’ final home game of the regular season, and Aaron Judge’s final shot at hitting No. 62 in Yankee Stadium. After a sleepy 2-1 loss in the first game of the series, the Bombers responded with a comprehensive 8-0 victory that started with dominance from Nestor Cortes and ended with an offensive outburst. Can they take the final home series of the regular season with a win in the rubber match?
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Saying all the right things: Aaron Judge’s hidden superpower

2022 is truly the year of Aaron Judge. He’s on the verge of breaking arguably the most heralded record in franchise history. He’s putting together one of the most impressive offensive seasons of all-time. He’s fighting his way to a Triple Crown. He’s set himself up for a potential MVP win.
MLB

