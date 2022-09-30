Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natchez Democrat
WATCH: Highlights from Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk on the Natchez bluff
Saturday marks the eighth year of the annual Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness walk and fundraiser on the Natchez bluff. Many who either know a family member or loved one with cancer or have survived the disease came to show their support and hear inspirational stories from others who experienced the same. Natchez High School cheerleaders also motivated walkers with a cheer, “B-E-A-T, beat breast cancer.”
Natchez Democrat
Live at Five Returns to the Bluff
Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
Natchez Democrat
So many blessings for Natchez
Thursday morning, as a beautiful fall day dawned and an excited group of Natchezians greeted the beautiful new river vessel Viking Mississippi, now set to bring thousands more visitors to our city each year, I had to pause for a moment to give thanks. God truly has been blessing Natchez, and the good news has been hard to keep up with.
Natchez Democrat
We’re still grateful to Tate Taylor, John Norris
Despite plans for a restaurant inside the Broadway Street train depot falling through, Tate Taylor and John Norris should be commended for all they’ve invested and done in Natchez. Smoot’s continues to be a hot spot for weekend music performances and The Little Easy is one of the best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022
Logan Matthews McCurdy, 37, 2 Roberts Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $207.50 on first count and $728.75 on second count. Curtis Sanders, 48, 937 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances. No bond...
Natchez Democrat
Texas Hill Country musical entertainer to delight ears at Vidalia concert
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library announced it is excited to present Andy Meadows and his 10-piece band at a free concert Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Vidalia Conference & Convention Center. Born in Flint, Michigan and raised in the Texas Hill Country, Andy Meadows has...
Police: ‘God gave strength’ to 66-year-old Mississippi woman in wrestle with daughter’s boyfriend who threatened family with shotgun
A 66-year-old woman reportedly wrestled with and restrained her daughter’s boyfriend until police arrived after he had been pointing a shotgun at the family on Saturday morning. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers, himself included, responded to a domestic violence call just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the...
Natchez Democrat
ACSO’s Ewing wins first ever Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Karren Ewing, sex offender coordinator and victim assistant coordinator, was honored in Biloxi Friday morning at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Symposium with the first ever 2022 Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award. Mississippi Statute 45-33-63, also known as Carly’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Eddie Granger, Sr.
PERRYTOWN – Funeral Services for Eddie Granger, Sr., 70, of Roxie, who passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Perrytown under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation services will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’
NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
Natchez Democrat
Calvin Jermaine Woods
NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat
Ernest Vernon Mallory, Jr.
NATCHEZ – Services for Duke Mallory, 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Natchez will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Duke was born to Delores Simonton Mallory and Ernest Vernon Mallory, Sr. He was a graduate of USM and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Accident on Highland Boulevard. Fraud/false pretense on John Glenn Avenue. Intelligence report on Briarwood Road. Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Traffic stop on Spring Street. Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North. Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Abandoned...
Natchez Democrat
Quesha Mecole Brengettsy
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop
Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of many in the Graning family who all run Wardo’s New Orleans-style Po Boys at 309 N. Broadway St.
Natchez Democrat
Police investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Coroner: Saturday evening crash on Mississippi highway involving motorcycle, truck results in fatality
A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Adams County Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive in Natchez near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez police investigating fatal motorcycle accident
NATCHEZ — A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed when...
Natchez Democrat
‘The only way you win is buy a ticket’: Natchez boasts sixth lucky lottery winner this month
A Natchez man made an impressive return on his $1 investment on Tuesday, thanks to a winning lottery ticket. The man won $5,000 in the Mississippi Lottery midday Cash 4 drawing after picking the numbers 5530. He did not select the fireball option, which could have potentially doubled his winnings.
WLBT
Miss. security officer charged with giving contraband to correctional facility
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An officer in Mississippi has been arrested for supplying contraband to a correctional facility. Elmontra Rankin, 41, was a security officer with Magcor, an on-site company which provided work experience for sentenced adult offenders within Mississippi correctional facilities. On Wednesday, Rankin was arrested by the...
Comments / 0