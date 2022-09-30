ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

WATCH: Highlights from Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk on the Natchez bluff

Saturday marks the eighth year of the annual Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness walk and fundraiser on the Natchez bluff. Many who either know a family member or loved one with cancer or have survived the disease came to show their support and hear inspirational stories from others who experienced the same. Natchez High School cheerleaders also motivated walkers with a cheer, “B-E-A-T, beat breast cancer.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Live at Five Returns to the Bluff

Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

So many blessings for Natchez

Thursday morning, as a beautiful fall day dawned and an excited group of Natchezians greeted the beautiful new river vessel Viking Mississippi, now set to bring thousands more visitors to our city each year, I had to pause for a moment to give thanks. God truly has been blessing Natchez, and the good news has been hard to keep up with.
Natchez Democrat

We’re still grateful to Tate Taylor, John Norris

Despite plans for a restaurant inside the Broadway Street train depot falling through, Tate Taylor and John Norris should be commended for all they’ve invested and done in Natchez. Smoot’s continues to be a hot spot for weekend music performances and The Little Easy is one of the best...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Logan Matthews McCurdy, 37, 2 Roberts Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $207.50 on first count and $728.75 on second count. Curtis Sanders, 48, 937 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances. No bond...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: ‘God gave strength’ to 66-year-old Mississippi woman in wrestle with daughter’s boyfriend who threatened family with shotgun

A 66-year-old woman reportedly wrestled with and restrained her daughter’s boyfriend until police arrived after he had been pointing a shotgun at the family on Saturday morning. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers, himself included, responded to a domestic violence call just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

ACSO’s Ewing wins first ever Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Karren Ewing, sex offender coordinator and victim assistant coordinator, was honored in Biloxi Friday morning at the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Symposium with the first ever 2022 Carly’s Law Victim Advocate Award. Mississippi Statute 45-33-63, also known as Carly’s...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Eddie Granger, Sr.

PERRYTOWN – Funeral Services for Eddie Granger, Sr., 70, of Roxie, who passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Perrytown under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation services will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.
ROXIE, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’

NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Calvin Jermaine Woods

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Ernest Vernon Mallory, Jr.

NATCHEZ – Services for Duke Mallory, 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Natchez will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Duke was born to Delores Simonton Mallory and Ernest Vernon Mallory, Sr. He was a graduate of USM and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Accident on Highland Boulevard. Fraud/false pretense on John Glenn Avenue. Intelligence report on Briarwood Road. Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Traffic stop on Spring Street. Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North. Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Abandoned...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Quesha Mecole Brengettsy

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

NATCHEZ — A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed when...
NATCHEZ, MS

