San Diego, CA

SD Crime Stoppers offer $10K reward in unsolved murder

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Investigators from the Escondido Police Department are teaming up with San Diego Crime Stoppers to locate the suspects responsible for the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Miguel Castro was shot dead while standing with a small group of teens near an apartment complex on E. Mission Avenue on Jan. 31, 2000.

According to eye witness accounts, three to four suspects were spotted near the scene in a 4-door Honda or Toyota. Gun shots were fired from the occupants with one fatally striking Castro.

The victim’s family, along with Crime Stoppers and the Police Department, are now offering a combined $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this unsolved murder case.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call the Escondido Police Department’s Tipline at 760-743-8477, visit the Online Tip Form at https://www.police.escondido.org/ or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

Comments / 9

kill- dorsey
2d ago

what about a reward for the catholic teacher killed while driving through the gun fire while she drove home

Reply(7)
3
 

