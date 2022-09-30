I too had a freaky few minutes in a Goodwill store in Phoenix. it involved two men. It was the most terrified I have felt in my adult life. I really thought, and still think, these two were going to grab me. My grown up son just happened to be in a different part of the store. We entered the store separately, so no one knew we were together. When this happened, I hollered for my son, and ran in the direction where I thought he was. He heard me and came right to me. The dark skinned guy disappeared, I think out the back door. The other, white guy immediately left the store and jumped into his truck and took off. It really scared me. You really have to be careful. Listen to your instincts. My son is 6'4" and I was thanking God he was there. I usually shop alone.
