PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO