ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 10

ND30
1d ago

I too had a freaky few minutes in a Goodwill store in Phoenix. it involved two men. It was the most terrified I have felt in my adult life. I really thought, and still think, these two were going to grab me. My grown up son just happened to be in a different part of the store. We entered the store separately, so no one knew we were together. When this happened, I hollered for my son, and ran in the direction where I thought he was. He heard me and came right to me. The dark skinned guy disappeared, I think out the back door. The other, white guy immediately left the store and jumped into his truck and took off. It really scared me. You really have to be careful. Listen to your instincts. My son is 6'4" and I was thanking God he was there. I usually shop alone.

Reply
2
Related
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks#Marco Polo#Tiktok#Tattoos#Goldencoral#The U S State Department#The Department Of Justice
fox10phoenix.com

Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building...
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer

PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
PARKER, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell

United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Ghost kitchens offer virtually everything

“Ghost Kitchens” — the name conjures up Halloween-ish images of goblins at the cooktop. Actually, they’re communal prep spaces and commissary kitchens, where restaurants, caterers, food trucks, meal-preparation services and others in the food business can create full meals or specialty items, without the cost of traditional brick-and-mortar locations.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City widow says credit union wouldn’t return escrow money

Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
SUN CITY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe ranks No. 2 on Best Places to Live in U.S. list

Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. Tempe is ranked No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. This year’s list features...
TEMPE, AZ
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy