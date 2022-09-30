WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is weakening as a remnant low pressure system over central Virginia on Sunday morning. Rain bands continued wrapping as far north as New York and west toward Columbus, Ohio Saturday. Wind gusts are becoming less intense as the storm sustained winds dropped to 15 mph with a slow forward motion of 6 mph. The last advisory on Ian was issued by Weather Prediction Center meteorologists in College Park Maryland at 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Ian's remnants will be picked up by a low pressure system in the Mid-Atlantic area as it moves off the East Coast through Sunday evening.

