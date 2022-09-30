ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Hurricanes#Rdu#Hurricane Ian#Raleigh
WFMY NEWS2

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
GARDEN CITY, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thecharlotteweekly.com

People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina

RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
TRAFFIC
WECT

Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
WXII 12

Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian, 4 Deaths in NC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is weakening as a remnant low pressure system over central Virginia on Sunday morning. Rain bands continued wrapping as far north as New York and west toward Columbus, Ohio Saturday. Wind gusts are becoming less intense as the storm sustained winds dropped to 15 mph with a slow forward motion of 6 mph. The last advisory on Ian was issued by Weather Prediction Center meteorologists in College Park Maryland at 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Ian's remnants will be picked up by a low pressure system in the Mid-Atlantic area as it moves off the East Coast through Sunday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE

