New Orleans, LA

Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants

I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Where Are You From?

Where are you from? While what we eat may reveal our origins, it can also reflect our life's travels from one home to another. Chef Anh Luu was born in New Orleans to parents who emigrated to the United States from Vietnam. She discovered her love of restaurants at the age of 15 when she first began working the line. When Katrina blew Anh and her family to Portland, Oregon, she became a pioneer of Viet-Cajun cuisine – an amalgamation of her Vietnamese and Louisiana heritage. She's now back in New Orleans, serving up her signature dishes at Bywater Brew Pub.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?

Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana offering discount for stay at State Parks

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering a special discount on overnight stays for the fall of 2022. Campers will get four nights for the price of three at state parks when they book a stay at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party

“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian’s remarkable path of destruction has posed challenges for response agencies from the New Orleans area. Both civilian and government resources have had to shift gears as they send dozens of people to help out. Hurricane Ian’s wreckless path across Florida, with a second...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic

Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT

