Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
spoonuniversity.com
Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants
I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Where Are You From?
Where are you from? While what we eat may reveal our origins, it can also reflect our life's travels from one home to another. Chef Anh Luu was born in New Orleans to parents who emigrated to the United States from Vietnam. She discovered her love of restaurants at the age of 15 when she first began working the line. When Katrina blew Anh and her family to Portland, Oregon, she became a pioneer of Viet-Cajun cuisine – an amalgamation of her Vietnamese and Louisiana heritage. She's now back in New Orleans, serving up her signature dishes at Bywater Brew Pub.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories, attendance numbers
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. More than 107,000 people turned out for the event. The National Fried Chicken Festival also awarded Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, for best use of...
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
NOLA.com
With over 700 punchlines sent in, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 722 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! These were clever, wacky, strange, off-the-wall, and laugh-out-loud funny. Just the way we like them. We think you’ll agree. Great job, everyone!!. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent...
NOLA.com
One donor can save many: Thankful recipients advocate for organ donation in Louisiana
Keenen Shields and Wendy Lipsey stood on the dance floor clutching gold medals that represented more than a ballroom dance championship. It was a symbol of hope. No, it was more than that. It was a testament to the fact that neither had lost hope while waiting for the call.
KPLC TV
Louisiana offering discount for stay at State Parks
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering a special discount on overnight stays for the fall of 2022. Campers will get four nights for the price of three at state parks when they book a stay at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
NOLA.com
PHOTOS: Creative use of space gives New Orleans couple an outdoor retreat in the middle of the CBD
Ashley and Brad Becnel are urbanites through and through: After years in Washington, D.C., they learned to love living in the middle of everything a city has to offer. But with their home in New Orleans' CBD, they've also found a way to build in a rare quiet outdoor retreat, giving them the best of all worlds. Read Kara Nelson's story here.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party
“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrkf.org
From our coastal desk, a look at the indigenous communities who call Louisiana home
The Houma language was spoken on the land that would become Louisiana before it was colonized. In 2013, the Houma Language Project was established to help revitalize the indigenous tongue and encourage speaking among younger tribal members by offering internships. WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan spoke with Jace Naquin, one of those interns.
fox8live.com
Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian’s remarkable path of destruction has posed challenges for response agencies from the New Orleans area. Both civilian and government resources have had to shift gears as they send dozens of people to help out. Hurricane Ian’s wreckless path across Florida, with a second...
bizneworleans.com
Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations
NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the Fried Chicken Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The International Fried Chicken Festival is back Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, with live music on two stages, an arts and crafts market, a custom car showcase and, of course, fried chicken offerings from more than 35 restaurants. Here's what you need to know. When is it?. Saturday, 11...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic
Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
WDSU
Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
NOLA.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
Comments / 2