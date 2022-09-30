Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Japanese Horror Filmmaker Takashi Miike Has a Disney+ Series Arriving This Year, But There's A Catch
Legendary Japaneses horror director Takashi Miike has a show coming to Disney+...but only in Korea (at least for now). The filmmaker is rolling out Connect as an exclusive to Disney+ in Korea, with no clear release plan for the U.S. yet. The show, which will premiere in December, stars Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-jun, and is the first South Korean drama to be produced by a Japanese studio. It is set to premiere at 27th Busan International Film Festival in "Onscreen Section" later this month.
ComicBook
Here's When to Tune Into Spy x Family's New Episodes This Weekend
Spy x Family is one of the many major franchises leading the charge for new wave of anime kicking off next month, and now it's been revealed when these new episodes will be premiering in full! The first season taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series made its debut earlier this year and really took over the anime world this Spring. But this was only the first half of the anime's first season, and thus the second half of the season is finally going to return this Fall together with the huge new wave of anime coming in October.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Brings Out New Esper
Spy x Family is finally back up and running for the second half of the anime's debut season, and the midseason premiere has brought in a whole new telepath to the series! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the anime world with the first half of its debut season earlier this Spring, and now fans are excited to see the second half of the season as it airs new episodes for the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Things have kicked off in full already, and there's a new being with powers other than Anya Forger!
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Promo Sets Up Episode 14
Spy x Family has finally come back for new episodes as part of the very stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series has revealed the first look at what to expect next with the preview for episode 14 of the series! The debut season taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series first premiered earlier this Spring, and really took over the main conversation due to the quality of its overall adaptation. That had fans eagerly waiting to see the second half of the series kick off its run this Fall, and now it's finally started a major new arc.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie News
Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." Of course, this news came soon after the fifth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix. Considering the show features many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), fans have wondered if the new movie will tie in with the series. However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, confirmed on Twitter that they are not connected. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Macchio is also in the dark when it comes to the new film.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reviews Andor: "This Is the First Show I Feel Like Expands the Star Wars Universe"
Kevin Smith has had nice things to say about Disney+'s Star Wars-branded shows up to now, but Andor, he says, helps expand the Star Wars universe in a meaningful way for the first time. The show, which centers on Rogue One's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), premiered last month on the streaming platform, and takes place shortly before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That puts it smack-dab between the prequels and 1977's Star Wars. That's one of the periods that has been the least explored by Disney in the years since they wiped out the original expanded Star Wars canon established by comics, books, and video games.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in October 2022: Three dark dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max has tended to stay pretty consistent, but, with the vast round of cost-cutting and cancelations that David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, has been on, a lot of the licenses for movies on the streaming services are not getting renewed.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
hypebeast.com
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Confirmed for 2024
20th Century Studios has announced that production for a new Planet of the Apes movie will officially begin next month with a scheduled release date set for 2024. The upcoming sequel is the franchise’s sixth title based on Pierre Boulle’s French novel, Planet of the Apes, published in 1963. Titled “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” the movie is set “many years” after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes in which Caesar and his apes were pitted against an army of humans in a postapocalyptic war that would determine the fate of both of their species.
Interview with the Vampire: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Planning Screenings With Russo Brothers, Zack Snyder and George RR Martin at His Movie Theater
Earlier this week, filmmaker Kevin Smith reopened his childhood theater in New Jersey under the name of Smodcastle Cinemas. Smith announced the deal back in August, and has big plans for the moviehouse, which includes a merch store in the lobby, a "film school camp" for young, aspiring filmmakers, and of course, plenty of special screenings of cult classics, including Smith's own movies, complete with Q&A sessions, special events, and marathons. He has already screened Clerks III at the former Atlantic Moviehouse, and the first big View Askew event coming to the newly-renamed Smodcastle Cinemas will be a screening of Tusk next month, which will be preceded by a taping of Hollywood Babble-On, and followed by a Q&A.
'I swallowed abuse for so long': Constance Wu won't be silenced about 'Fresh Off the Boat'
Constance Wu is finally ready to speak her truth in her debut book, "Making a Scene" (out Oct. 4).
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is New Rheanyra Actress Emma D'Arcy?
House of the Dragon has made one of the boldest moves in all of television, by essentially re-introducing the show to audiences, six episodes in. "The Princess and the Queen" couldn't have been a more appropriate title for the episode, as actresses Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke stepped in to take over the roles of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower (respectively).
