San Luis Obispo County, CA

Police find deceased man in homeless camp near Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A deceased man was found in a homeless camp near the Los Osos Valley Rd Highway 101 exit on Thursday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

SLOPD said the station received the call around 9:30 a.m. about a possible deceased person in the area, and officers and SLO Fire EMS responded to find an unresponsive male at the camp.

Attempts to revive the male were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SLOPD .

The cause of death is still under investigation by the SLO County Coroner, but the police department said that no foul play is suspected.

SLOPD said the man's name is not being released until the next of kin has been notified.

IN THIS ARTICLE
