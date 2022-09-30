ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia on Verge of Lyman Collapse as Ukraine Surrounds Unit From All Sides

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

An encirclement of Russian forces near Lyman, an occupied town in Ukraine's northeast, is "at the final stage," a military spokesperson said, as Ukrainian troops moved to surround the region from all fronts.

Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for eastern Ukrainian forces, made the remarks Friday, as a senior Russian-backed official acknowledged that Russian troops are "half encircled" in the strategic city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

"All the approaches and logistic routes of the enemy, through which they delivered ammunition and manpower, are in fact under fire control [of Ukraine]," said Cherevatyi.

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed governor in the Donetsk region, said Lyman is "partially surrounded."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r60P2_0iGoMg5L00
Above, a Ukrainian soldier sits next to an anti-aircraft missile while taking some rest near Lyman in eastern Ukraine on April 28, 2022. An encirclement of Russian forces near Lyman, an occupied town in Ukraine's northeast, is “at the final stage,” a military spokesperson said. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

"The Svatove road is under our control, but under fire periodically," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The United States-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank meanwhile assessed that Ukrainian troops have likely nearly completed the encirclement of the Russian grouping in Lyman, and cut critical ground lines of communication (GLOCS) that support Russian troops in the Drobysheve-Lyman area.

The key supply hub was seized by Russian forces in May, three months after President Vladmir Putin's war against Ukraine began. The city is a key railway junction, and Ukrainian forces may be able to use the area to press on with their successful counteroffensive in the east.

Should Ukraine succeed in recapturing Lyman, it would serve as a huge blow to Putin, who on Friday illegally proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

"I want the authorities in Kyiv and their real overlords in the West to hear me: The residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are becoming our citizens," Putin said on Friday. "Forever."

Neil Melvin, director of International Security Studies at British defense and security think tank the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told Newsweek that Ukrainian success in surrounding Russian forces in Lyman would be the second major Ukrainian victory on that front in a month.

It challenges Russian positions in Donetsk and Luhansk, despite Putin's claims to have annexed these areas, opening the way for further territorial gains for Kyiv, said Melvin.

"It demonstrates that Ukraine is fighting in a sophisticated way that successfully combines different parts of its armed forces with good tactical planning," he added. "This will likely bring further successes for Ukraine before the winter, especially given the poor state and leadership of Russian forces."

Echoing Melvin's remarks, Justin Bronk, a senior research fellow at RUSI, said Ukrainian success in encircling the Russian forces at Lyman is militarily significant in terms of further progress into the Luhansk region before winter, "unhinging another key Russian position."

"It is also politically embarrassing for Putin on the day of his annexation announcement," Bronk said.

"More significantly, perhaps, will be the potential role effects on already shaken morale among Russian troops elsewhere in Ukraine, assuming the encirclement results in large scale Russian personnel and materiel losses on top of those suffered in Kharkiv oblast over the past month," he added.

A successful lightning counteroffensive by Ukraine earlier this month saw Kyiv recapture large swathes of its territory from Russia.

Ukrainian forces say they took back more than 3,000 square miles from Russian forces in less than two weeks, recapturing towns and cutting off Russian supply lines.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry for comment.

Comments / 208

Gary Bargdill
2d ago

Hopefully Ukraine will be able to collect a cache of ammunition and a few more tanks once they take Lyman. Hopefully the Russian soldiers will fight to the death, Ukraine doesn’t need more POWs.

Reply(4)
54
James Fleiter
2d ago

Thank you Father for blessing Ukraine and showing how Putin is destroying Russia as well as Ukraine. God's will be done, Amen !.🤔👌🙌🙏🌎😎👍

Reply(20)
92
Jeanne Macey
2d ago

I think it's time ole Vlad pack up his time soldier boys and take his toys home cuz the sandbox is full and he hasn't got what it takes ! It's always the little men trying to compensate SMH 🙄

Reply
13
Related
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Pushilin
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Luhansk#International Security#Verge Of Lyman Collapse#Ukraine Surrounds Unit#Russian#Ukrainian
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine — an area that includes Lyman. Taking the city paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push further into land that Moscow now illegally claims as its own. “The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Saturday. He was referring to “referendums” that Russia held at gunpoint in the four regions before annexing them — Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Chinese State Media Warns Russia-Ukraine War 'Spiraling Out of Control'

The war between Russia and Ukraine is "spiraling out of control," according to the former head of a Chinese state-run newspaper. Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of China's Global Times, attributed his comment to the continuing threat of nuclear warfare, voter referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and mysterious circumstances surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline leaks.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy