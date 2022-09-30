ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Burrell ‘Disappointed’ In Yolanda Adams’ Critique Of Controversial Sermon

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOU2L_0iGoMfCc00

Kim Burrell has expressed her “disappointment” in fellow gospel great Yolanda Adams ’ past public critique of a controversial sermon many deemed to be homophobic.

During a visit to Tamron Hall Thursday, Burrell, 50, addressed the 2016 sermon wherein she made comments about the “perverted homosexual spirit,” taking Adams to task for calling her out publicly and inadvertently adding fuel to the fire of those wishing to “cancel” the vocalist.

More from VIBE.com

“I was disappointed, because we’ve all shared the same stage, back rooms, and green rooms, and some of their public display in conversation is somewhat opposite of what it is behind stage,” Burrell said. “I would’ve much preferred, especially dealing with gospel, Yolanda Adams, we’re both from Houston, Texas, to pick up the cell phone and say, ‘Hey, I have a career to save, and I can’t agree with your stance right now, I need to say something different to my public.’ I would’ve preferred that.”

Burrell also believes she wasn’t given a fair chance to explain her perspective, adding “No one has ever interviewed me about what it is I’m offended by and why should it matter. A reaction from a community that says, ‘we’re extreme on love,’ didn’t respond in love, in thinking that I was being deliberate to hurt.”

Standing on the idea that she was only being honest, she added: “Truth hurts. I was standing there preaching what I know is the truth. I have to stand on the truth, no matter what. I can be criticized for it, I can be so-called ‘canceled’ for it.”

After a clip from the sermon crossed Ellen DeGeneres ’ path, the daytime TV host spoke out against Burrell, deeming the speech “not nice” and canceling Burrell’s scheduled talk show appearance.

“I didn’t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me,” DeGeneres said on her show at the time. “There’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017, and moving on. There’s no room.”

She then continued on with Pharrell Williams’ interview, who collaborated with Burrell on the soundtrack for the 2016 film Hidden Figures .

Burrell also lost her radio show at the time due to the sermon.

Related Story

Kim Burrell's Radio Show Cancelled Amidst Homophobic Controversy

According to the Houston pastor, she did find support in Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx , who she claims came to her defense by reaching out to DeGeneres on her behalf.

“No one has reported that my friend Jamie Foxx felt the need to call Ellen and say, ‘You got this one wrong. She has been more to our community than what the world is willing to see, and we don’t think that the extreme of canceling her from a show was a proper response compared to what she’s done for our community.'”

Representatives for Adams did not immediately respond to VIBE’s request for comment.

Watch Kim Burrell speak on Adams below.

Comments / 137

Icye Lewis
2d ago

the bible says that in the last days men hearts will be black 🖤 as cold and many will call good evil and evil good! the immorality of many has dropped to zero! and the love of many has waxed cold! this generation is far worse than Sodom and Gomorrah! and it's only going to get worse because men love darkness more than light! they love walking boldly in their wickedness rather walking in the light! I pray 🙏 that God will have mercy on this lost and dying generation 😭

Reply(12)
74
Gregory Higgins
2d ago

We all know what scripture says and biblical opinions are not scripture. The word is true man trying to fit scripture to fit his actions are not of God . He loves man and still hates and punishes the SIN.🙏🙏🙏

Reply(1)
49
Reginald Jenkins
2d ago

Continue to speak truth,God's words doesn't change because people opinions do.The true gospel is meant to offend the world's standard,so if you truly work for God,Don't expect the world to embrace you,they didn't embrace Christ and if you're his disciple they won't embrace you!

Reply(1)
40
Related
Vibe

Boosie Calls For Boycott Of Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series

Boosie Badazz is calling for a boycott of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story due to racism.  The Baton Rouge native took to Twitter on Thursday (Sept. 29) to exorcise his qualms with Netflix over the latest portrayal of the caucasian serial killer. More from VIBE.comBoosie And Meek Mill Strongly Believe DaBaby Is Being BlackballedJamie Foxx And John Boyega Solve Crime Their Own Way In 'They Cloned Tyrone' TeaserT.I., Boosie Working On Collaboration Album And Reality Show “Us as Blacks, we need to ban this Dahmer movie. This is some sick sh*t what he did to our race, this is some sick sh*t,” the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, Signs An MMA Contract

Muhammad Ali’s spirit continues to surface through his bloodline. The late three-time world heavyweight boxing champion’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, is now continuing his legacy—but as an official MMA fighter. The 24-year-old signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighter’s League on Wednesday (September 14), according to ESPN. “I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the young fighter told the sports outlet, “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Ellen Degeneres
TVOvermind

Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”

Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Critique#Tyrone
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson

The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy