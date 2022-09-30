ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Autoweek.com

Pandemic Hits Supply Chain, Costing a BMW Customer Dearly

Alex Magliozzi, of Brooklyn, signed a three-year lease on his 2021 BMW M340i (pictured above) in August 2020, but he hasn’t driven the car since a minor accident this past June required a new steering rack. There are 20 vehicles ahead of his, also waiting for a steering rack....
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Mexican Retail Booms Despite Earthquakes, Inflation

MEXICO CITY — “People are shopping like crazy,” said Mexican fashion expert Anna Fusoni, adding that the trend is surprising everyone, as consumers continue to fill malls and stores. This is despite two powerful earthquakes hitting the country last month and coming on the anniversary of two earlier and much more devastating ones. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “The trend is euphoric and everyone is spending whatever they can and traveling everywhere,” Fusoni added. “We are not sure why but...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The Reason Why BMW Won't Sell The M3 Touring In The US

Imagine if the Griswold family had made the journey from Chicago to California's Walley World in a BWM M3 Touring instead of the Ford LTD Country Squire station wagon. Oh sure, the M3 wasn't made back then, but you're missing the point — which is that dreaming is fun. And that's all car enthusiasts hoping for a much cooler "station wagon" will ever be able to do here in the United States. At least when it comes to BMW's updated version of the Family Truckster. If you're not partial to Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bavarian Motor Works in German), you could grab yourself an Audi RS6 Avant or a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, both of which are available here.
CARS
Carscoops

Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator

Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Initial Public Offering Goes Official In Germany

Porsche's Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched today in Germany, and according to The New York Times, it's off to a good start. The IPO hit the German Stock Exchange and has become one of the biggest IPOs ever for Europe. At launch, Porsche AG had a valuation of $72 million....
BUSINESS
The Verge

Maserati’s GranTurismo Folgore will be its first EV

Maserati is releasing new details on its redesigned GranTurismo luxury performance coupe, and offers some fresh tidbits on the upcoming all-electric version of it. Announced in March, The GranTurismo Folgore will be the automaker’s first EV, and will launch ahead of its Grecale electric crossover SUV announced earlier this year. It’s all part of the company’s plan to offer electric versions of every Maserati model by 2025 and shift to EV-only sales by 2030.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW May Have Teased A Sleek Electric Sports Car Coming Soon

BMW, like pretty much every automaker these days, has plans for going all electric. The folks from Munich already have that plan in motion, but a recent presentation from BMW may contain a secret hiding in plain sight. Or at least, under a cover in plain sight. That secret looks...
CARS

