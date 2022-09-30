Imagine if the Griswold family had made the journey from Chicago to California's Walley World in a BWM M3 Touring instead of the Ford LTD Country Squire station wagon. Oh sure, the M3 wasn't made back then, but you're missing the point — which is that dreaming is fun. And that's all car enthusiasts hoping for a much cooler "station wagon" will ever be able to do here in the United States. At least when it comes to BMW's updated version of the Family Truckster. If you're not partial to Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bavarian Motor Works in German), you could grab yourself an Audi RS6 Avant or a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, both of which are available here.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO