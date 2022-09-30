ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Blends Edgy Adult Animation With Conventional Romantic Comedy: TV Review

By Joshua Alston
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkS2y_0iGoMNVe00

From the beginning, Scott “ Kid Cudi ” Mescudi has approached his career as an artist who would sooner toil in obscurity than be renowned for just one thing. Just two years after dropping “A Kid Named Cudi,” the mixtape that launched him into the spotlight, he was cast in “How to Make It in America,” a short-lived HBO-originals deep cut. In the decade since that show ended in 2011, he’s earned a reputation for bouncing willy-nilly between genres, mediums, and disciplines, and the choices that once seemed fickle now seem confidently eclectic.

Never has Mescudi looked more like a polymath than with the debut of “ Entergalactic ,” an animated Netflix special timed to the release of his new studio album (also dropping on Sept. 30), which bears the same title. “Entergalactic” was initially announced in 2019 as a series to be created by Mescudi and Kenya Barris , but has since been whittled down to a 90-minute special (which Netflix is calling an “event”). In its final form, the special feels like it’s being torn in several artistic directions at once, not unlike Mescudi himself. The length and formal relationship with the album suggest a Beyoncé-style visual companion piece, heavy on style and symbolism but without a narrative throughline. (Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” is a solid non-Bey example.)

While “Entergalactic” heavily features the music from its namesake album, the music is used to soundtrack a surprisingly conventional romantic comedy. Mescudi provides the face and voice of lead character Jabari, a young visual artist trying to capitalize on the popularity of his street murals by turning them into a comic book series. Jabari is introduced as he’s moving into a cavernous Manhattan loft, a space so cushy relative to his career that it would be distracting if “Entergalactic” were live-action. In the adjacent cavern lives his neighbor Meadow (Jessica Williams), a photographer working up to her first major gallery show.

The pair navigate a series of awkward meet-cutes, then fall hopelessly in love, a process depicted in a montage full of snuggles, autumn walks and creative inspiration. If this all sounds like a straight-down-the-middle romantic comedy about young Black strivers in the big city, that’s because “Entergalactic” is mostly that. There are other thin threads, like Jabari’s complicated relationship with his ex Carmen (Laura Harrier) and the workplace microaggressions he endures trying to create his comic book opus. But it hits every rom-com beat with ruthless precision, complete with the slight derailment and inevitable reconciliation.

Perhaps the herky-jerky pacing is a result of the project shrinking from an open-ended series to a one-off special. The first half of the “event” has the rhythms of a pilot, introducing a raft of characters to populate Jabari and Meadow’s social circles. Those supporting characters, voiced by a stacked cast including Timothée Chalamet and Jaden Smith, plead for more attention. One of Jabari’s friends Ky (Tyrone Griffin Jr., aka Ty Dolla Sign) tries to convince him not to date his neighbor using a raunchy, hilarious anecdote that gets the biggest laugh. Those flashes of the series-that-might-have-been make “Entergalactic” occasionally frustrating.

All that said, what’s available of “Entergalactic” is frequently intoxicating. Director Fletcher Moules doesn’t miss a single opportunity to add beautifully animated flourishes to the script written by Mescudi, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams. There are sublime musical numbers, for lack of a better term, that let Mescudi’s music breathe and crank the visuals to 11. But the shifts between “Entergalactic’s” spacy elements and its grounded moments aren’t always smooth, another consequence of the series-to-special evolution. There’s much to love about Mescudi’s love story, except the fact that there isn’t more of it to love.

“Entergalactic” premieres on Netflix on Sept. 30.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Used Folklore, Spiders and Snakes to Update Witchy Looks From the Original

It’s been 30 years since the first “Hocus Pocus,” which ended with the Sanderson sisters Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) disintegrating. The Sanderson sisters are back in “Hocus Pocus 2,” now streaming on Disney+. After a brief backstory intro, Salem teen Becca (Whitney Peak) is fooled into lighting the black flame candle by Gilbert (Sam Richardson), the owner of the magic shop, formerly the Sanderson sisters’ home. And thus, the sisters are resurrected. Costume designer Sal Perez resurrected the trio’s outfits and then went even farther to breathe new life into the beloved property. At the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

A Scrapped Matthew McConaughey Movie, and When a Studio Investigates Its Own Project

It began with an anonymous note and ended with the scuttling of a $35 million feature. Skydance was about two months away from starting production on Dallas Sting, an inspirational true-life tale that was to star Matthew McConaughey, when the film was scrapped Sept. 14. It was to focus on a high school-age girls soccer team that in 1984 defeated some of the best women’s teams in the world, and their coach, Bill Kinder. McConaughey’s representative at WME received an anonymous complaint about Kinder, forwarding it to producers at Skydance and Berlanti Productions. In an interview with the Daily Mail on...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Ramy Youssef
Person
Cudi
Person
Laura Harrier
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Halsey
Person
Timothée Chalamet
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)

Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
MOVIES
TVLine

Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series

Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Animation Studio#Romantic Comedy#Academy Awards#Hbo#Beyonc
Cinemablend

Walt Disney’s Granddaughter’s Candid Take On The Online Response To The Diverse Casting In The Studio’s Films

Of the upcoming Disney movies, two of the most anticipated and talked about are the live-action remakes of The Little Mermaid and Snow White. In both movies, Disney has cast women of color in the title roles. Halle Bailey, a Black actress and singer, will play Ariel, and Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will play Snow White. Many have criticized this casting because they are women of color playing parts that were originally portrayed as white women. Now, Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, is getting candid about how she feels about the casting.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ Returns on a High, Brings In 6 Million Viewers for Season 2 Premiere

After becoming the most-watched new comedy of the season when it debuted last year, “Ghosts” is back with an even bigger audience. CBS’ hit single-cam brought in 6.15 million total viewers with Season 2 premiere “Spies” when it aired at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Its main competition during that timeslot was “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on NBC, and “Ghosts” outdid it — “Organized Crime” posted 41% fewer viewers, coming in at 4.33 million. Last night’s “Ghosts” viewership also marks an 11% increase from its series premiere in 2021, which was viewed by 5.55 million, and a 2.5% increase from its...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting With Amy Winehouse to Record ‘Quantum of Solace’ Theme Song: ‘It Was Very Sad’

While it’s been known for several years that Amy Winehouse was courted to sing the theme song for the 2008 James Bond tentpole “Quantum of Solace,” franchise producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about the process for the first time during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Winehouse’s short-lived Bond experience is a small part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary “The Sound of 007,” which also references Radiohead’s scrapped theme song for “Spectre.” “Well, that was a very very distressing meeting, she was not at her best and my heart really went out to her,” Broccoli said about meeting with...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Vanessa Guillen Doc, About Soldier Whose Murder Sparked Military Reform, Heads to Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

The tragic death — and subsequent sweeping justice movement — of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen is the center of a new documentary coming to Netflix later this fall. “I Am Vanessa Guillen,” from director Christy Wegener, will tell Guillen’s tragic but galvanizing tale, about a young woman who dreamed of a military career. In 2020, however, after telling her mother she was being sexually harassed on the Fort Hood army base, Guillen was murdered by a fellow soldier. Her story sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding action. The project follows her family’s fight for historic reform, a journey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

AMC’s ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Finds New Life in Historical Revamp of Anne Rice’s Iconic Novel: TV Review

As every network jockeys to own the shiniest piece of IP possible to attract distracted viewers, the best thing to say about any adaptation is that it honors the source material while also evolving it, believably and purposefully, to fit a new medium. AMC aims to do exactly that with “Interview With the Vampire,” the first installment of what it’s calling “The Immortal Universe,” having bought the rights to many of Anne Rice’s most iconic works. With both the books and evocative 1994 film to contend with, creator Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason”) took on an admittedly enormous challenge. How do you...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Parodies Nicole Kidman’s Iconic AMC Ad With Hilarious Twist

Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad has achieved a new level of pop culture prominence. The so campy, you have to love it ode to the power of cinema has been meme’d, made into t-shirts and inspired audiences to stand and salute since it first started airing over a year ago. And now, “Saturday Night Live” has weighed in with its own take, one that perfectly satirizes the cultish response to the 60-second spot. In it, Chloe Fineman channels Kidman’s Australian accent, runway strut as she finds her seat in the auditorium, and the kind of dramatic hand gestures that exist in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’

Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy